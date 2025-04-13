Michigan State Hockey Legend Inducted Into Prestigious Hall of Fame
On the same night that Michigan State forward Isaac Howard was announced as the Hobey Baker Memorial Award winner, the last Spartan to win the award received an honor of his own.
Michigan State hockey legend Ryan Miler was inducted into the Amerks (Rochester Americans) Hall of Fame. The Rochester Americans are one of the most historic clubs in the AHL (American Hockey League), with whom Miller spent four seasons with the organization, playing 172 games.
The former goaltender finished his career with the Amerks with a 92-61-16 record. He posted a 2.34 goals against average and a very impressive .922 save percentage in his time with the club.
“The City of Rochester and the Amerks organization were a very important part of my hockey career,” Miller said, per a release. “I’m excited for the opportunity to return with my family and revisit that special time. It’s a tremendous honor to be a part of the Hall of Fame and join the other great players who wore the red, white and blue.”
Miller became the 69th player in franchise history to be inducted and just the seventh netminder.
The Michigan State product was one of just three Spartans to win the Hobey Baker. Miller was a two-time CCHA Player of the Year and was named the 2001 CCHA Tournament MVP.
The Spartan legend is college hockey's all-time leader in career shutouts with 26 and is second all-time in career save percentage with a mark of .941 and goals against average with 1.54.
Miller went on to have an excellent professional career. After his time the Amerks, he would become a full-time contributor for the Buffalo Sabres until 2014. He would win the Vezina Trophy in 2010, honored as the NHL's best goalie that season.
Miller also won an Olympic silver medal with Team USA that year and was named the Olympic MVP. Following his years with Buffalo, Miller would have stints with St. Louis Blues, Vancouver Canucks and the Anaheim Ducks.
The three-year Spartan was a hometown kid, having grown up in East Lansing. He was inducted into the Michigan State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2013.
