Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Islanders-Maple Leafs, Predators-Jets, Sharks-Oilers)

The Kings got a 5-2 win in Artemi Panarin’s return to Madison Square Garden last night, and the Penguins put up a seven-spot in Colorado to cash the over. I’ll take a 2-1 night despite the Stars losing as home favorites.

Let’s look for another profitable night with NHL picks on the Islanders, the UNDER in Winnipeg, and the OVER in Edmonton.

Read on as I break down my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, March 17.

NHL Best Bets for Tuesday, March 17

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

New York Islanders (-135) at Toronto Maple Leafs

Nashville Predators vs. Winnipeg Jets UNDER 5.5 (+105)

San Jose Sharks vs. Edmonton Oilers OVER 6.5 (-142)

The Maple Leafs return home after earning three points in a weekend back-to-back. They lost in a shootout in Buffalo, then beat the Wild 4-2, but were outshot 33-18 and 38-26 in those two contests. Of course, they were without captain Auston Matthews, who is out for a season after a knee-on-knee hit by Radko Gudas.

This will be the third game in four nights for a Leafs team that is already running on fumes. Toronto is 2-6-3 with a goal differential of 27-44 and shot differential of 296-386 since the Olympic break.

On the flip side, the Islanders had two days off after splitting a back-to-back at home. They’ve now won three of their last four games and are 8-3-0 in their last 11 games.

New York has been strong on the road this season at 20-13-3 and will have Ilya Sorokin in net tonight.

The Predators and Jets haven’t been generating much offense recently. Since the Olympic break, they both rank in the bottom seven in expected goals for per 60 minutes , with Nashville at 2.02 and Winnipeg at 2.50. This has resulted in Nashville going 5-2-2 to the UNDER, and Winnipeg going UNDER in 8 of its 10 games since the break.

And in tonight’s game, even when generating offense, it’ll be against two solid goalies in Juuse Saros for the Predators and Connor Hellebuyck for the Jets. They’ve both been better recently after underperforming to start the season.

This should be another low-scoring game for these two teams.

On the flip side, the Sharks and Oilers both tend to play open games without much defense for either side. Edmonton took the first meeting 4-3 in overtime in January, and the Sharks got a 5-4 home win after the Olympic break.

While both of these teams have gone UNDER more often than not in recent games, they’ll each have a chance to go toe-to-toe with similar attacking styles in Edmonton on Tuesday night. They are both in the top half of the league in expected goals for per 60 since the break, and neither side can be trusted between the pipes.

Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.