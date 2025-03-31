MSU Hockey Looking to Add Via Transfer Portal
Michigan State hockey has been on an upward trajectory since head coach Adam Nightingale took the helm just three short years ago. Since then, Michigan State has become a top choice destination of hockey prospects both in other leagues, as well as from the transfer portal.
The Spartan coaching staff has deep ties to the USA Hockey National Development Team, which makes Michigan State a premier landing spot to be developed and sent to the next level. Nightingale and his assistants have become one of the most renowned staffs in college hockey.
The Spartans may be attracting another transfer portal prospect to East Lansing.
Colin Ralph is a 6-foot-5 defenseman that just entered the transfer portal from St. Cloud State. Ralph was a second-round pick for the St. Louis Blues, 48th overall. Ralph notched 8 points in his freshman year at St. Cloud State and has the potential to be developed into a very good professional.
Ralph played for the United States National Team at the World Juniors this past season and got on the board with a point.
Below is EliteProspects' scouting report on Ralph:
"Ralph is an incredible defensive quantity. He’s just an absolute force defending the rush. A plus-plus defensive skater who is always gapped, he fluidly pivots and kills opponents on angle-offs. He’s aggressive, jumps into pass lanes (rejecting breakouts), and matches footwork expertly."
Nightingale has done a tremendous job of setting a new culture and way of doing things within the program and utilizing the transfer portal to fill positions of need. The promise of utilizing the best facilities in college hockey and the promise of being developed by this level of coaching staff has become a huge draw for NHL prospects far and wide.
The development of defensemen has been a calling card for the Spartans in this regime. In 2024, the Spartans were anchored by two Buffalo Sabres draft picks in Patrick Geary and Maxim Strbak. They also saw major improvement from Florida Panthers draft pick Vladislav Lukashevich.
Maybe the most important and impressive development came of Spartan senior David Gucciardi, who was inherited by the staff 3 seasons ago. Since then, they developed Gucciardi a ton and were able to turn him into one of the leaders in the room.
If Michigan State is able to add Ralph to an already stacked incoming class, the Spartans will be a favorite once again.
Make sure to read all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE and be part of our vibrant community group, Go Green Go White WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.