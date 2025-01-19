WATCH: Everything Michigan State's Adam Nightingale Said After Win Over Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- No. 1 Michigan State hockey made a statement on Saturday night, bouncing back from its overtime loss to No. 10 Michigan the night before with a 4-1 victory at Munn Ice Arena.
The Spartans came out looking much better than in the game before, and as a result, they showed once again why they are currently the best team in the country.
Michigan State coach Adam Nightingale addressed the media after Saturday's win.
Opening statement:
Nightingale: "Well, I thought it was a good game by us, good response, right? We obviously went down in their building; I liked us in the first period, I liked us for stretches of the second. I thought they did a great job hanging in there when we really pushed, and obviously, they tied it up and we go to overtime, and they end up winning the hockey game. And I thought we were a lot more determined offensively, I thought we played more on the inside tonight, and I thought the crowd was awesome. They were really into it. So, that was a good win for our program, and thankful to be part of the rivalry. I think that it's a blessing to -- it forces you to be better. And obviously, last night, we needed to be better, and I think that's what's special about this rivalry is it forces you and pushes you to improve your team and obviously, we've got some areas to improve, and I thought we did that tonight."
Q: How important was it to hold off Michigan early in the second period?
Nightingale: "Yeah, good job. I mean, that's why you've got a goalie, and that's Trey's [Augustine] job, and I thought we did a really good job of staying in our structure and keeping things to the outside. And if you look at high-danger chances, I thought we were able to limit -- you're not going to limit all of them if you're playing a good hockey team and they can tax you defensively, for sure, but yeah, I thought our guys kept their heads and kept things to the outside. And you're playing a good team, right? They're going to push and they got pride, but I liked our response in that way."
