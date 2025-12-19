How Michigan State Basketball Can Improve to 11-1

Michigan State improved to 10–1 on the season with a dominant win over Toledo. The Spartans started fast, jumping out to a 22–6 lead within the first five minutes of the opening half and never looked back, maintaining control for the remainder of the game.

Twelve different Spartans found the scoring column against Toledo. Senior forward Jaxon Kohler led the way, recording his sixth double-double of the season with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Sophomore Kur Teng continued his strong play following the Penn State game, finishing with 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field, including 4-of-5 from beyond the arc.

After struggling offensively against Penn State, Jeremy Fears Jr. bounced back with 15 points and eight assists. While his shooting efficiency remained a work in progress, Fears was far more aggressive, consistently attacking the basket and getting to the free-throw line.

Coen Carr also responded after a poor performance against Penn State with a strong performance, contributing 14 points and four rebounds.

Michigan State will now return to action Saturday at Little Caesars Arena, where it will face the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

Oakland opened the season slowly, beginning 1–5 through its first six games. However, the Golden Grizzlies have since found their rhythm, winning five of their last six contests.

Dec 16, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo pulls Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) aside for a moment and shares some wisdom during the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

Oakland is led by an experienced group, with its top five scorers all averaging double figures and all classified as upperclassmen. Senior Brody Robinson, a transfer from UT Arlington, leads the team in scoring (16.9 points per game) and assists (6.1 per game). Isaac Garrett has also been a standout, averaging 15.2 points, nearly seven rebounds, and one block per game.

Scouting Oakland

Oakland mascot Grizz cheers for the Golden Grizzlies against Purdue Fort Wayne during the first half of a Horizon League tournament quarterfinal at O'Rena in Rochester on Thursday, March 7, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Golden Grizzlies lack size, with 6-foot-10 Nate Deer listed as their tallest player. Deer has appeared in nine games but averages just five minutes per contest. Michigan State will need to capitalize on this size advantage by controlling the paint and crashing the glass.

Against a much larger Toledo team, the Spartans collected 56 rebounds, including 18 offensive boards. Replicating that effort will be key as Michigan State looks to establish Kohler and Carson Cooper inside and continue its strong nonconference play.

Saturday’s matchup against Oakland presents another opportunity for Michigan State to sharpen its strengths before conference play. If the Spartans can once again control the glass and establish their frontcourt presence, they should be well-positioned to extend their winning streak and continue building momentum heading into Big Ten competition.

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on Michigan State needing a transfer portal wide receiver when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW