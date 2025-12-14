How Jordan Scott and Kur Teng Stepped Up vs Penn State

After a week of rest, Michigan State earned a much-needed 76–72 road win against Penn State. The Spartans were coming off a loss to third-ranked Duke last Saturday, and this matchup quickly turned into a game defined by scoring runs. Both teams went on extended spurts, only to cool off and allow the other to climb back into contention.

Michigan State started fast, jumping out to a 17–8 lead seven minutes into the first half. Penn State responded with a 14–2 run over the next several minutes to regain momentum, eventually taking a 39–36 lead into halftime.

The second half opened with another surge from the Spartans, who rattled off a 15–2 run to go ahead 51–41. Penn State answered once again, scoring 11 unanswered points to pull back in front. Over the final 10 minutes, neither team could separate, as both sides traded baskets down the stretch.

In his first start for Michigan State, Divine Ugochukwu delivered a career performance. He scored a career-high 23 points, knocked down a career-high five three-pointers, and tied his career high with three steals.

While Ugochukwu led the way, two bench players made critical contributions in key moments: Jordan Scott and Kur Teng.

Jordan Scott

Michigan State forward Jordan Scott (6) celebrates a 3-pointer against Duke during the second half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

True freshman Jordan Scott has steadily made his presence felt throughout the season. While his overall numbers are modest, averaging 3.3 points per game on 28.6% shooting, he has consistently done the little things to carve out a role.

Against Penn State, Scott posted a season-high seven points, knocking down two three-pointers, including a momentum-shifting and-one triple. Defensively, he added five rebounds, a block, and a steal while providing strong perimeter defense.

Dec 13, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo reacts from the bench during the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

While Scott still needs to improve his outside shooting, going 2-for-3 from beyond the arc in his first true road environment is an encouraging sign and could help him grow into a reliable perimeter threat as the season progresses.

Kur Teng

Kur Teng’s season has been marked by inconsistency. After starting the first two games, Teng moved into a bench role as Michigan State adjusted its rotation.

Michigan State guard Kur Teng (2) makes a jump shot against Duke during the first half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following the lineup change, Teng responded with back-to-back strong performances, scoring 10 points against San Jose State and a career-high 15 points against Kentucky. However, he cooled off shortly after, managing just two points against Detroit Mercy and playing only 11 minutes against Duke, where he went 0-for-5 from the field.

Against Penn State, Teng found his rhythm again. Coming off the bench, he scored eight points and knocked down both of his three-point attempts, providing a much-needed scoring boost.

Both Scott and Teng made meaningful impacts in Michigan State’s road win, delivering timely shots from beyond the arc and playing quality defense when it mattered most.

Road wins in the Big Ten are never easy, and Michigan State earned this one. With key contributions and timely shot-making, the Spartans showed their depth and resilience. If performances like this continue, MSU is built to handle the grind of conference play.

Michigan State guard Kur Teng (2) dribbles against Duke forward Cameron Boozer (12) during the second half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

