How MSU’s Dominant Win Set Up Key Big Ten Matchup

Michigan State basketball appeared to get back on track against USC, as the Spartans dismantled the Trojans with an 80–51 victory.

After a quiet performance against Nebraska, junior Coen Carr stepped up in a big way to help lead Michigan State to the win. Against the Cornhuskers, Carr attempted just five shots, making one and finishing with only two points. Against USC, however, Carr was far more aggressive, consistently attacking the paint. He finished 6-of-14 from the field, 1-of-5 from three-point range, and 5-of-8 from the free-throw line.

Michigan State's Coen Carr makes a jump shot against USC during the first half on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While his double-double streak came to an end, senior Jaxon Kohler delivered another strong performance against the Trojans. Kohler was a perfect 6-of-6 from the field and 3-of-3 from beyond the arc, finishing with 16 points and eight rebounds.

Jeremy Fears also bounced back against USC. Despite committing three turnovers, Fears shot 6-of-13 from the field and went a perfect 3-of-3 from the free-throw line, scoring 15 points to go along with a team- and game-high seven assists.

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler makes a 3-pointer against USC during the second half on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Next, Michigan State will host the Northwestern Wildcats, who are coming off a tough 84–78 home loss to Minnesota.

Scouting Northwestern

Northwestern has experienced an up-and-down season so far. After starting the year 5–1, the Wildcats have lost five of their last eight games and remain winless in Big Ten play with a 0–3 conference record.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. celebrates after his assist to Kur Teng during the second half in the game against USC on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite the team’s struggles, Northwestern has received excellent individual production. Senior forward Nick Martinelli is one of the nation’s leading scorers, averaging 23 points per game, while Arrinten Page has emerged as a reliable second scoring option, averaging 15.9 points per contest.

Against Minnesota, Northwestern played a competitive game but lost control late. With fewer than five minutes remaining, the Wildcats surrendered a 10–2 run that allowed Minnesota to take a 70–69 lead with three minutes left. The Golden Gophers ultimately held on for the win.

Michigan State's Cam Ward, center, battles USC's Jacob Cofie, left, and Jacob Cofie for a rebound during the first half on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Martinelli once again led Northwestern in scoring, finishing with 26 points on 11-of-20 shooting from the field and 1-of-5 from three-point range. Page added 19 points off the bench, shooting 5-of-10 from the field and 8-of-10 from the free-throw line.

As Michigan State prepares to face Northwestern, the Spartans will look to carry over the confidence and balance they showed against USC. With multiple players contributing offensively and improved ball movement leading to high-quality shots, Michigan State has an opportunity to build momentum in Big Ten play. However, slowing down Martinelli and limiting Northwestern’s late-game scoring will be key if the Spartans hope to continue their upward trajectory.