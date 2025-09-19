How to Watch and Listen to Michigan State at USC
Michigan State (3-0, 0-0 B1G) is about to have its biggest test of the 2025 season so far on Saturday night, as the Spartans travel out west to take on No. 25 USC (3-0, 1-0 B1G).
It will be the first meeting for MSU and USC as conference rivals, the ninth matchup all-time and the first since 1990. Michigan State hasn't traveled to Los Angeles to face the Trojans since 1978.
Here's how you can watch MSU's Big Ten opener against one of college football's blue bloods:
TV Info
- Channel: FOX
- Streaming: FOX Sports App
- Time: 11 p.m. ET (8 p.m. PT, local)
- Announcers: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Robert Griffin III (analyst), Alexa Landestoy (sidelines)
Radio Info
Spartan Media Network
- Announcers: George Blaha (play-by-play), Jehuu Caulcrick (analyst), Tre Mosley (sidelines)
- Broadcast Hosts: Dalton Shetler, Will Tieman
- Flagship Stations: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM) - Find other stations from around Michigan HERE.
- Satellite: SiriusXM Ch. 372, or on the SiriusXM App
National Radio: ESPN Radio
- Announcers: Mike Couzens (play-by-play), Jordan Reid (analyst), Mike Peasley (sidelines)
- Website: espn.com/espnradio
Quick Preview
Playing a ranked team on the road is always a tough task, especially when it's all the way across the country and the game is at 11 p.m. ET.
These are the games that MSU is going to have to find a way to win at some point, though. The Spartans went 0-3 against AP-ranked teams during the first year of the Jonathan Smith era in 2024 and lost each game by at least 21 points. Michigan State has lost eight straight games to ranked opponents overall, with the last win coming at AP No. 14 Illinois on Nov. 5, 2022 by a 23-15 score.
What makes the Trojans a tough opponent is their offense. USC ranks first in the entire FBS for offensive yardage (604 per game) and is second in scoring (55 per game). The Trojans were contained a little bit at Purdue last week, ultimately winning 33-17, but seven of those points were because of a pick-six and USC only scored two touchdowns.
Still, USC starting quarterback Jayden Maiava already has 989 yards through the air for six touchdowns and no interceptions, all while averaging 14.1 yards an attempt. He's 160 yards ahead of second place, which is held by Nebraska's Dylan Raiola, whom MSU faces on Oct. 4.
