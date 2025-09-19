Spartan Nation

How to Watch and Listen to Michigan State at USC

Here are the details on how to view Saturday night's game in Los Angeles.

Jacob Cotsonika

Michigan State's Elijah Tau-Tolliver runs for a touchdown against Youngstown State during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
Michigan State's Elijah Tau-Tolliver runs for a touchdown against Youngstown State during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Michigan State (3-0, 0-0 B1G) is about to have its biggest test of the 2025 season so far on Saturday night, as the Spartans travel out west to take on No. 25 USC (3-0, 1-0 B1G).

It will be the first meeting for MSU and USC as conference rivals, the ninth matchup all-time and the first since 1990. Michigan State hasn't traveled to Los Angeles to face the Trojans since 1978.

Here's how you can watch MSU's Big Ten opener against one of college football's blue bloods:

TV Info

Waymond Jorda
Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
  • Channel: FOX
  • Streaming: FOX Sports App
  • Time: 11 p.m. ET (8 p.m. PT, local)
  • Announcers: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Robert Griffin III (analyst), Alexa Landestoy (sidelines)

Radio Info

Aidan Chile
Michigan State's Aidan Chiles warms up before the football game against Western Michigan on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Spartan Media Network

  • Announcers: George Blaha (play-by-play), Jehuu Caulcrick (analyst), Tre Mosley (sidelines)
  • Broadcast Hosts: Dalton Shetler, Will Tieman
  • Flagship Stations: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM) - Find other stations from around Michigan HERE.
  • Satellite: SiriusXM Ch. 372, or on the SiriusXM App

National Radio: ESPN Radio

  • Announcers: Mike Couzens (play-by-play), Jordan Reid (analyst), Mike Peasley (sidelines)

Quick Preview

Omari Kell
Michigan State's Omari Kelly, right, runs after a catch as Youngstown State's Brandon Chambers Jr. closes in during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Playing a ranked team on the road is always a tough task, especially when it's all the way across the country and the game is at 11 p.m. ET.

These are the games that MSU is going to have to find a way to win at some point, though. The Spartans went 0-3 against AP-ranked teams during the first year of the Jonathan Smith era in 2024 and lost each game by at least 21 points. Michigan State has lost eight straight games to ranked opponents overall, with the last win coming at AP No. 14 Illinois on Nov. 5, 2022 by a 23-15 score.

What makes the Trojans a tough opponent is their offense. USC ranks first in the entire FBS for offensive yardage (604 per game) and is second in scoring (55 per game). The Trojans were contained a little bit at Purdue last week, ultimately winning 33-17, but seven of those points were because of a pick-six and USC only scored two touchdowns.

Still, USC starting quarterback Jayden Maiava already has 989 yards through the air for six touchdowns and no interceptions, all while averaging 14.1 yards an attempt. He's 160 yards ahead of second place, which is held by Nebraska's Dylan Raiola, whom MSU faces on Oct. 4.

Lincoln Riley, Jayden Maiav
Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) talks with Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on the upcoming game against USC when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

feed

Published
Jacob Cotsonika
JACOB COTSONIKA

A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.