Jeremy Fears Jr. Establishing Himself as National Standout

Jeremy Fears Jr. has been playing like one of the best guards in college basketball this season. Despite Michigan State featuring an elite freshman class and several key returning contributors, Fears has continued to elevate his game, refusing to back down from anyone while helping lead the Spartans to a No. 9 ranking nationally.

This season, Fears has emerged as the team’s vocal leader and an extension of Tom Izzo on the court. For most of the year, he led the nation in assists before slipping to second this past week, currently averaging 9.2 assists per game. He is also scoring at a career-high rate, posting 10.8 points per game to go along with 3.1 rebounds.

With Fears playing at such a high level, Michigan State has established itself as one of the top teams in the country. The Spartans own wins over three ranked opponents—Arkansas, Kentucky, and North Carolina—and sit ninth nationally, as well as third in the Big Ten behind Michigan and Purdue.

Fears’ impact has not gone unnoticed. His strong play has earned him recognition as a potential All-American, as The Field of 68 named him to its Midseason All-American Second Team. Joining Fears on the list are North Carolina freshman Caleb Wilson, Alabama sophomore Labaron Philon, Texas Tech senior J.T. Toppin, and Texas Tech sophomore Christian Anderson.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo talks to guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) after a play against Oakland during the second half at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jeremy Fears Story

Fears’ rise carries even more weight given his journey. He appeared in just 12 games during his freshman season before a tragic incident sidelined him for the remainder of the year. After spending months rehabbing and supporting the team from the bench, Fears returned to help guide Michigan State from being unranked in the preseason to a 30-win campaign and an Elite Eight appearance.

Earlier in his career, Izzo drew comparisons between Fears and Spartan legend Mateen Cleaves, the former Big Ten all-time assist leader and leader of Michigan State’s 2000 national championship team. While such comparisons bring pressure, Fears has embraced the challenge—and so far, he has lived up to the standard.

East Lansing's Cam Hutson, right, is pressured by Orchard Lake St. Mary's Mateen Cleaves during the second quarter in the Division 1 state semifinal on Friday, March 14, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As Michigan State pushes deeper into the season, Jeremy Fears Jr. has firmly established himself as the heartbeat of the team. His leadership, playmaking, and resilience have not only fueled the Spartans’ rise into the national spotlight but also placed him among the game’s elite. If Fears continues on this trajectory, Michigan State’s ceiling remains as high as any team in the country.

