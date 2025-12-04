What We’ve Learned from Fitzgerald’s First Days at MSU

Pat Fitzgerald didn't get much time to admire his fresh start at Michigan State before having to get to work. He's got players on the current roster to try and retain, and a recruiting class to keep intact that started signing their letters of intent on Wednesday.

On this episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast, let's break down the events of the first few days of the Fitzgerald era and figure out what it all means so far.

Watch the MSU Spartans Insider Podcast here:

More on Fitzgerald's Start

Michigan State football coach Pat Fitzgerald, right, shakes hands with Greg Williams, left, during Fitzgerald's introductory press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Tom Izzo Football Building in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New Enthusiasm

The first key thing that Fitzgerald has done is win much of the fanbase over. When it became clear that Fitzgerald was MSU's target in its "search" that lasted about an hour, the reactions seemed to be a little split. Personally, I had several reservations about the move, and still do, but my personal opinion has also improved after hearing Fitzgerald talk during his first formal and informal press conferences.

It really wasn't going to take that much. The fanbase had long grown sick of Jonathan Smith's lack of enthusiasm --- whether that was actually so or not, it doesn't matter; the narrative had already taken root. All Fitzgerald had to do was be himself, which is a former linebacker who has received a second chance at his profession after spending three seasons outside the college ranks.

Fitzgerald's energy looked authentic. A lot of people have seen him on a Northwestern sideline before; he's not the same person as Smith in that way. I also doubt he's a good enough actor to fake getting visibly emotional a few times during his formal press conference.

Even if he is (good job to him if so), the fanbase has definitely bought in. His mere presence after he walked to his courtside seat at the Breslin Center on Tuesday night ignited the crowd, and he immediately fed into it by encouraging the crowd to get louder.

Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses the crowd during a timeout in the first half of the Spartans basketball game against Iowa on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's OK to Thank Smith a Bit

Something else is that Michigan State's 2026 recruiting class appears to be staying mostly intact. There were a few flips and pushed-back signings, but this is not nearly a Penn State situation where nearly the entire class bolts. The Nittany Lions' class is currently ranked behind several FCS programs' classes.

It's OK to say "good riddance" to the Smith era, but some gratitude should be shown to him for that. So many players sticking to their pledges is a sign that Smith was recruiting players to play for Michigan State, not for Jonathan Smith or whoever their position coach is.

Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald, center, poses with a namesake jersey next to MSU president Kevin Guskiewicz, left, and athletic director J Batt, right, during Fitzgerald's introductory press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. | Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI