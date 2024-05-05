EXCLUSIVE: Spartans Target CB Shipps Talks About What He Can Improve On, Spring Ball
Michigan State and head coach Jonathan Smith are favoring defense on the recruiting trail. Defensive backs are a commodity, too.
Among the top targets Michigan State has been tied to, Jayden Shipps has stood out.
The Archbishop Spalding cornerback is a three-star recruit, per 247Sports. He is the No. 77 corner in the country, and the No. 26 player in the state of Maryland.
Among the teams vying for his talents are Maryland, Boston College, NC State, and Virginia.
Shipps told Spartan Nation he has been busy this spring.
"Currently, we have workouts at three o'clock right after school," he said. "Monday is defensive day, Tuesday is agility and stuff, speed and agility, and then Thursday is offense. We always have weight room before, and on Wednesdays now we've started spring ball, it's like our form of spring ball. We go out in the morning at six o'clock and work out in front of college coaches.
"Last week, NC State came, Navy came, Maryland came, and Memphis came. It always starts slow in the beginning, but [soon] it will be heavy ... we're not allowed to do pads, so we just have a little workout."
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound prospect will be moving to safety this fall. He cites his ability -- size, length, and ball skills -- coupled with team need as the reason for the move.
Shipps says he brings leadership to a team and he wants to go to a school that will make him a better player. The recruit also discussed the part of his game he would like to improve on.
"Reading the quarterback faster," he said. "I read the quarterback really well -- I want to read him faster, so I can be on plays that I shouldn't be on, if that makes sense. I want to be able to be there when I'm really not supposed to be there -- read the quarterback faster where I'm not ... improving on zone, improving on reading the quarterback's shoulders."
Shipps says he enjoys Michigan State and the coaching staff Smith has built. He says he has yet to narrow down his top teams.
