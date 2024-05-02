EXCLUSIVE: MSU Target CB Shipps Talks What He Brings to a Team, Likes in a Potential School
Michigan State is attacking the recruiting cycle. Spartans coach Jonathan Smith made it clear from his first day at the helm that he wants to establish the Spartans as a recruiting power.
Smith landed 2025 three-star linebacker Charles White in April.
The defensive backfield is a place that Smith wants to bolster this recruiting season. He is targeting a crop of talented defensive backs in the 2025 recruiting class.
Among Smith's top targets is three-star cornerback Jayden Shipps of Archbishop Spalding.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Maryland native is the No. 24 rated player in his home state, per 247Sports. He is the No. 77 cornerback in the class.
Shipps is versatile. He has played cornerback all three of his seasons with Spalding but told Spartan Nation he will be moving to safety for his senior season.
Shipps discussed what he brings to a team.
"Leadership," he said. "I'm a hard worker. I work all the time. I feel like what I bring to a team is the ability to come and play immediately. I have the size, the strength, and the leadership to lead the team, teach the guys, and also receive teaching. ... I'm a very outgoing guy, I talk to people, I feel like I can bring a lot of people together. ... All my guys [at Spalding], we're all tight now ... a family vibe."
As a player always looking to improve, Shipps was clear about what he likes in a potential school at the next level.
"Coaching is big, I feel like some coaches don't be developing their players," he said. "Wherever I go, I want to go somewhere I know I'll be developed. ... I just wanna go in there and get coached up, honestly. You don't get that everywhere, sometimes you just go to the field and do what you do. I want to get coached up."
Shipps said he likes Michigan State's coaching staff. He bonded with cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin -- who recruited him -- and has a strong connection with defensive backs coach Blue Adams. Shipps appreciates Smith's demeanor as a head coach.
Shipps has visited Michigan State unofficially. He said he is in the process of planning an official visit with the Spartans' staff.
