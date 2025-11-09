Keys for MSU to Pull Off Improbable Win Streak
The Michigan State Spartans are sitting at 3-6 and have lost six consecutive games.
Things have spiraled into disaster for Jonathan Smith in his second season in East Lansing, and fans have grown tired of watching the team lose. Many are calling on Smith to be fired as a result of his lack of success.
However, the season is not over. MSU still has three games to salvage the season, and despite the team's continued losses, it has looked more competitive and could turn that into wins.
What must the Spartans do to slow down their next three opponents and reach a bowl game for the first time since 2021?
Let’s break down the top keys to beating each of the remaining teams on MSU’s schedule.
Penn State - Heating up Ethan Grunkemeyer
Drew Allar is out for the rest of the season due to an injury, so freshman Ethan Grunkemeyer has taken over at quarterback.
Being such a young player, Grunkemeyer will rely on scripted drives for offensive success. If MSU can bring pressure and disrupt his rhythm, the defense will give itself a shot to give the ball back to its offense.
The Spartans have struggled to get after the quarterback this season, but their pressure numbers have increased in the last two weeks. With an inexperienced quarterback, getting pressure should be much easier.
Iowa - Moving the football
The Hawkeyes are once again one of the best defensive teams in the country, and it will be tough for the Spartans to move the ball against them.
Iowa ranks third in the nation in total defense and fourth in scoring defense. For a Spartan team that has struggled to put together offensive drives, this does not create a recipe for success.
If MSU can somehow find a way to create successful offensive drives, the defense should do enough to keep the Hawkeyes’ sleepy offense at bay.
Maryland - Complementary defense
The Terrapins have an excellent freshman quarterback in Malik Washington, but they have relied too heavily on his arm on offense.
Maryland is last in the Big Ten in rushing yards per game, so its offense is one-dimensional. The Spartans must be sound stopping the run, and disciplined when Washington drops back to pass.
If MSU somehow pulls off victories against Penn State and Iowa, a game against Maryland will be much easier by comparison. Being smart on defense is key.
