MSU Special Teams Hire Could Pay Recruiting Dividends

New Michigan State football head coach Pat Fitzgerald continues to round out his staff for the 2026 season, and his most recent hire may be the most surprising yet. Fitzgerald has added longtime Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods, a move that immediately upgrades one of the most overlooked but critical areas of the game.

Woods is an Iowa alumnus who played linebacker for the Hawkeyes from 1998 to 2000. After a six-year NFL career, he returned to Iowa in 2008 and steadily worked his way up the coaching ladder.

Following a stint as an administrative assistant, Woods was promoted to special teams coach before being named special teams coordinator in 2018.

Since taking over the unit, Woods has overseen one of the most consistently elite special teams groups in college football. Since 2016, Iowa has posted a special teams EPA (expected points added) of 326.31 — the highest mark in the nation and nearly 59 points better than second-place San Diego State.

In 2024, Woods coached two special teams All-Americans: punter Tory Taylor, who pinned 32 punts inside the 20-yard line, and punt returner Cooper DeJean, who recorded 21 returns for 241 yards and a touchdown.

Woods’ Impact on Recruiting

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Beyond on-field production, Woods has built a reputation as an elite recruiter and developer of NFL talent. During his time at Iowa, he helped recruit and develop five-star edge rusher A.J. Epenesa, four-star defensive back Cooper DeJean, and three-star tight end Sam LaPorta, who has since become a key contributor for the Detroit Lions.

Woods’ move to East Lansing is already resonating on the recruiting trail. Four-star wide receiver Landon Blum recently spoke about Woods’ departure from Iowa and his arrival at Michigan State.

Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods speaks with reporters at a spring football news conference, Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City, Iowa. | Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Yeah, Coach Woods is one of the most genuine coaches I’ve ever met,” Blum told Corey Robinson of Spartan Tailgate. “I’m excited to keep building that relationship with him at Michigan State.”

Blum, the top-ranked player in the state of Iowa in the 2027 class, was originally offered by former head coach Jonathan Smith in October. With Woods now on Fitzgerald’s staff, Blum appears to be an even greater priority for the Spartans moving forward.

Dec 2, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State head football coach Pat Fitzgerald watches the Spartans defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

By hiring LeVar Woods, Pat Fitzgerald has addressed special teams, player development, and recruiting in one move. If Woods can replicate even a portion of Iowa’s special teams success at Michigan State — while opening doors in recruiting hotbeds like Iowa — this hire could prove to be one of the most impactful of Fitzgerald’s early tenure.

