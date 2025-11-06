Revealing Michigan State's Best Defensive Players at Second Bye Week
The Michigan State Spartans have not performed well on the defensive side of the ball in 2025.
For much of the year, MSU’s defensive shortcomings have been a primary reason the team struggled to win games. The defense has improved in the last few weeks, but it has not made enough of a difference to turn the tide on the year.
Defensive Coordinator Joe Rossi has done a nice job schematically, but the players have not lived up to expectations on any of the three defensive levels. That side of the ball has largely been an abject failure from Jonathan Smith’s crew.
But it hasn’t been all bad for the MSU defense. A few players have stood out and been bright spots for the Spartans.
Who have been the team’s best defensive players in 2025 as we reach the second bye week? Let’s break them down.
Linebacker Jordan Hall
Hall has been exactly what Spartan fans thought he would be when he arrived on campus in 2023.
He leads the team in tackles with 70, tacking on a team-leading two sacks and an interception. Hall has been everywhere for a Spartan defense that cannot blame him for its struggles.
He took last year’s demotion in stride and has responded in a big way in his junior season. Spartan fans hope he will return for his senior year to lead the defense for one last ride.
Linebacker Wayne Matthews III
Hall’s running mate has been almost as good as he has.
Matthews is second on the team in tackles with 50, also picking off a pass. He has done a nice job in coverage against tight ends over the middle of the field.
After a scary injury against USC in late September, Matthews has returned to the field to play solid football. This is his last season of eligibility, and he is making his mark in East Lansing.
Cornerback Malcolm Bell
Despite a rough Spartan secondary, Bell has stood out.
According to Pro Football Focus, Bell has only allowed 12 targets in coverage and just one touchdown on the season. Teams are not throwing his way, and when they do, they are not finding success.
The UConn transfer is in his last season of eligibility, and he has done a solid job shutting down one side of the field for MSU.
