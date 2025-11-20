Spartan Nation

Legendary Alum Praises MSU Basketball’s Defensive Improvements

One of MSU's most iconic alumni was very pleased with the teams improvements on defense and game control.

Nathan Berry

Nov 18, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo reacts during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Michigan State Spartans have begun their season 4-0 after an upset win against the #12-ranked Kentucky Wildcats, in which they finished with a dominant final score of 83-66.

Such a win was able to catch the attention of some of MSU's most illustrious alumni, the biggest of which was the legendary Magic Johnson.

Magic Johnson, right, watched Michigan State play Duke in the East Region final, Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Magic Johnson, MSU Duke / Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press

For a second time, he took to social media with his praises, respecting offensive play the first time, and every fan, as well as the players on the team, should be proud that they earned respect.

What Johnson Said

Earvin Johnson talks about the coaches that meant so much to him, Jud Heathcote and Gus Ganakas at a reunion of the 1979 National Championship team at the Breslin Center Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. Msu Minnesota 14 / Robert Killips | Lansing State Journal
  • Michigan State’s victory over Kentucky last night was impressive because they dominated the boards! Defensively, MSU was more physical than the Wildcats and they shared the basketball offensively. Last but not least, MSU’s point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. did a great job of controlling the tempo of the game in the 83-66 win!" Johnson wrote.

The things that Magic Johnson praised are listed below in more statistical depth.

The Defensive Improvements

Nov 18, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) reacts during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
  • The script in which the Spartans had found themselves in at the beginning of the year was flipped on its head against Kentucky, in which they were making more threes than their opponents.
Nov 18, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) reacts during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
  • The Arkansas Razorbacks, MSU's last-ranked opponent, shot around 25% from beyond the three-point line, and MSU was able to keep the margin around the same against the Wildcats, at just about 23.3%.
  • Their already great defense nonstop applied pressure, and the stats show it, certainly making their defense worthy of praise.

The Teamwork And Tempo

Nov 18, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Denzel Aberdeen (1) dribbles as Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
  • Jeremy Fears Junior had a wild 13 assists against the Wildcats and was managing many of the team’s offensive plays.
  • He spread the ball out to Jaxon Kohler, Coen Carr, Kur Teng, and many, many more while also taking a few shots for himself.
Nov 18, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Denzel Aberdeen (1) goes to the basket asMichigan State Spartans forward Jordan Scott (6) and center Carson Cooper (15) defend during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
  • In due part to his game management, the team was able to appear smooth and controlled on the offensive side of the ball, and it showed in all aspects of their shooting as well.
  • Aside from the ball landing where it needed to more often, the passing game was much better than in previous bouts and it showed in the final score, as well as the rampant assists taking place from everyone on the team, but Fears Jr. especially.
Nov 18, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) reacts during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
  • The teamwork and tempo from Fears. Jr. was quite possibly the biggest reason as to why the team won, and with so much to be proud of, it would have been impossible for Magic Johnson not to mention it.

