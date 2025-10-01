MSU's Malik Spencer Details Big Hit vs. USC, Senior Year
EAST LANSING --- Michigan State safety Malik Spencer wants to finish his career in East Lansing as a winner, which is clear from his Wednesday press conference.
Spencer has been one of the team's top safeties for three straight seasons now, but he hasn't been able to see a whole lot of victories during his time at MSU. There's guys everywhere in college football that are getting sixth of even seventh years, but Spencer will only get four.
See what he had to say on Wednesday about that, and also about his big hit against USC that basically turned a touchdown into a field goal attempt.
Watch Malik Spencer here:
Below is also a partial transcript of Spencer's press conference.
Transcript
Q: Can you walk us through that pass breakup that you had at the goal of the end zone at USC?
SPENCER: So basically, I was really reading my keys. My key went outside, so now I'm finding work. He's working on the other side of the field. I didn't really know how close or how far I was from him. So I just tried to drive the ball out.
REPORTER: It's one of those plays where it looks, nowadays the way targeting is called... but to lay that clean of a hit legally, there's some satisfaction in that. Doing it right.
SPENCER: Oh, yeah, most definitely. Like, hitting him and seeing the ball come out, him on the ground holding his stomach, like, I feel good. I feel good.
Q: Sunday or Monday, what's the playback like in the room when you guys watch that play back?
SPENCER: Forget Sunday or Monday, later that night. Later that night. As soon as film loads up or even the highlights, I'm looking for it. Locker room, my friends posting it, I'm looking for it. So it's cool.
Q: How hard is it not to target? I mean, obviously, a lot of times people are moving.
SPENCER: I'd say, for me, it's hard not to target when a dude's dropping or if he's, like, doing a movement. But if he stands straight up, you know you're not going to hit him up there (in the head/neck area). So just don't aim up there. Just chest and lower.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on Spencer's press conference when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.