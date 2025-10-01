Spartan Nation

MSU's Malik Spencer Details Big Hit vs. USC, Senior Year

One of Michigan State's starting safeties talked about his highlight play that directly kept points off the board against USC and how his senior year is going.

Jacob Cotsonika

Michigan State safety Malik Spencer talks to the media on Oct. 1, 2025.
Michigan State safety Malik Spencer talks to the media on Oct. 1, 2025.
EAST LANSING --- Michigan State safety Malik Spencer wants to finish his career in East Lansing as a winner, which is clear from his Wednesday press conference.

Spencer has been one of the team's top safeties for three straight seasons now, but he hasn't been able to see a whole lot of victories during his time at MSU. There's guys everywhere in college football that are getting sixth of even seventh years, but Spencer will only get four.

See what he had to say on Wednesday about that, and also about his big hit against USC that basically turned a touchdown into a field goal attempt.

Watch Malik Spencer here:

Below is also a partial transcript of Spencer's press conference.

Transcript

Malik Spencer
Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive back Malik Spencer (43) celebrates a defensive play against the Southern California Trojans with defensive back Joshua Eaton (7) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Q: Can you walk us through that pass breakup that you had at the goal of the end zone at USC? 

SPENCER: So basically, I was really reading my keys. My key went outside, so now I'm finding work. He's working on the other side of the field. I didn't really know how close or how far I was from him. So I just tried to drive the ball out. 

REPORTER: It's one of those plays where it looks, nowadays the way targeting is called... but to lay that clean of a hit legally, there's some satisfaction in that. Doing it right. 

SPENCER: Oh, yeah, most definitely. Like, hitting him and seeing the ball come out, him on the ground holding his stomach, like, I feel good. I feel good. 

Malik Spence
Michigan State defensive back Malik Spencer (43) tackles Western Michigan wide receiver Baylin Brooks (82) during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, August 29, 2025.

Q: Sunday or Monday, what's the playback like in the room when you guys watch that play back? 

SPENCER: Forget Sunday or Monday, later that night. Later that night. As soon as film loads up or even the highlights, I'm looking for it. Locker room, my friends posting it, I'm looking for it. So it's cool.

Q: How hard is it not to target? I mean, obviously, a lot of times people are moving. 

SPENCER: I'd say, for me, it's hard not to target when a dude's dropping or if he's, like, doing a movement. But if he stands straight up, you know you're not going to hit him up there (in the head/neck area). So just don't aim up there. Just chest and lower.

Malik Spence
Michigan State's Malik Spencer reacts after a Boston College score during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.