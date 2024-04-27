Michigan State's Dillon Tatum Talks Spartans' Spring Improvement
It's been an offseason of overhaul for Michigan State Football, which brought in almost an entirely new coaching staff and new schemes both offensively and defensively.
The installation of those schemes began during the Spartans' spring practice from mid-March to mid-April, culminating in the 'Spring Showcase event last weekend. Following their third and final spring scrimmage, MSU defensive back Dillon Tatum described what he saw on the field that day.
"The offensive line, if you look at them, they look explosive, they made a lot of plays," Tatum said. "But, defensively, I think we made a lot of up front plays through that front seven. We're still getting better as a defensive back group. It's really early in the year and I think we have a great future ahead of us."
While switching to a new scheme midway through a college career is never easy, Tatum said the transition has gone well thus far learning from new D-coordinator Joe Rossi, and defensive backs coaches Blue Adams and Demetrius Martin.
"Been very, very fast," Tatum said of the new install. "Just getting used to new faces, learning names and once we got through that part just learning a whole new system. It went very well. It's still going on because we're still learning, still getting better as a team and coming together."
Michigan State's offense got the better of its defense in the Spring Showcase scrimmage with a 31-24 victory. Still, Tatum liked the mindset that his defensive teammates played with.
"I think today showed a lot of, you know, being able to move on to the next play and keep playing as a team," the junior said.
Tatum later expanded on the biggest areas of improvement he's saw on both sides of the ball during spring.
"As a team, the difference from last year to this year for sure is the offense," he said. "You can see out there [there were] explosive plays, gashing plays going down the middle. Breaking tackles and everything. As a defense, I think up front [we're] becoming very aggressive, going after the ball and making sure we get that quarterback down. As you can see, every quarterback that we have here can run, get outside the pocket as well."
Tatum has moved around the secondary during his three years in East Lansing, having taken snaps at safety, nickelback and cornerback for the Spartans. Under Rossi's system, however, the junior is starting off at safety but is ready to fill in wherever he's needed.
"Right now, safety," Tatum said. "We'll see how that goes but, you know, just being versatile, knowing each position and knowing what guys are doing to compliment the position I play."
