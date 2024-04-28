Former Michigan State OL Invited to New York Giants' Rookie Minicamp
Michigan State may not have had the type of success on the football field that they would like recently.
However, multiple former players have been drafted in the NFL Draft or received invites to rookie mini camps from NFL teams. One of the latest Spartans to receive an invite was offensive lineman J.D. Duplain, a solid starter for Michigan State during his time in East Lansing.
Duplain started all 12 games at left guard for the Spartans last season, marking 42 consecutive starts for the prospect. He was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention by coaches and media.
Per msuspartans.com, "He [Duplain] played every offensive snap in seven games (Washington, Maryland, Iowa, Rutgers, Minnesota, Nebraska, Indiana). He played 45 snaps in his collegiate finale vs. Penn State at Ford Field. He got the starting nod at left guard at Indiana, playing all 78 offensive snaps, one of two offensive linemen to do so.
“[Duplain] was the starting left guard at Ohio State for 40th consecutive start and 45th overall start, logging 52 snaps and grading out a 72.1 pass block. He started against Nebraska in the final game in Spartan Stadium and joined fellow senior offensive lineman Nick Samac in playing all 56 snaps, grading out at 82.6 pass block, according to PFF, leading the starting o-line. He drew start at left guard at Minnesota and played in all 59 snaps, one of three offensive linemen to play every offensive snap. [Duplain] started the Michigan game at left guard, logging 58 of 60 offensive snaps, grading out at 87.4 pass block, according to PFF, and overall grade of 71.1, leading the o-line. He earned the starting nod in the game at Rutgers, playing in all 73 offensive snaps. He started the game at Iowa and played all 79 snaps.”
Duplain now has a chance to earn a position on an offensive line that finished last season as one of the worst offensive lines in NFL history. Duplain’s invite was from the New York Giants. Last year, the Giants’ offensive line gave up the second-most sacks in a season in NFL history.
