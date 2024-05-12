Former Michigan Wolverine LB Visits Jonathan Smith & the Michigan State Spartans
Coach Jonathan Smith and Michigan State remain active in the transfer portal, trying to find all the help they can to bolster a roster that has recently seen over a dozen players enter the portal.
The Spartans hope to be on the other end of that equation as a former linebacker from Michigan, who recently entered the portal, seemingly announced his arrival in East Lansing.
According to On3 Sports, linebacker Semaj Bridgeman was a four-star player coming out of high school in 2023 when he signed with the Wolverines. He was ranked the 307th-best player in the 2023 recruiting class and the 32nd-best linebacker in the country. He was also ranked the fifth-best player from Pennsylvania in the 2023 recruiting class.
Coming out of high school, the 6-foot-2, 246-pound linebacker had offers from 28 Power-Five schools. Bridgeman chose Michigan over Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee, Penn State, and many others. He didn’t see the field during his first season in Ann Arbor.
While at Michigan, Bridgeman found himself on the depth chart behind many older and more talented linebackers than him, some of whom were drafted into the National Football League.
Bridgeman was facing the possibility of playing underneath his fourth linebackers coach in less than two seasons after Michigan parted ways with the previous three, including the coach that recruited Bridgeman, for various reasons.
He now has the opportunity to transfer to Michigan’s arch-rival in East Lansing and presumably get the playing time he didn’t have much chance of getting in Ann Arbor. Bridgeman would arguably be a prime example of MSU’s best recruiting pitch to talented players in the transfer portal.
Sure, the Spartans are rebuilding, but for gifted players deep on other teams' depth charts, the chance to get on the field and improve their play and better their chances of making it to the NFL, even if it is on a rebuilding collegiate team, may be worth the risk.
Bridgeman claimed it was a “great day in East Lansing” with a picture of what appears to be him in Michigan State football uniform on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. It is unclear what the results were of his time at Michigan State.
