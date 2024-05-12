Michigan State Spartans Softball Player Named All-Big Ten Second Team
Michigan State sophomore catcher Hannah Hawley was named second-team All-Big Ten on Wednesday morning. More than impressive would be an understatement for Hawley's performance this season. Being named second team in her mind might not be the peak of her goals, but for all those watching, as a sophomore, putting together a season as good as she did is outstanding. The All-Big Ten catcher/thirds baseman recorded a batting average of .349, a .462 on-base percentage, a .671 slugging percentage, and a 1.133 OPS in her 50 starts as a Spartan. Hawley had 52 hits, 31 runs scored, and 24 extra base hits.
With all of the struggles that Michigan State has been having with its sports programs recently, every little good thing is a boost for the Spartans. With the news about Hawley and the news earlier this year about Ozan Baris on the tennis team, Hawley has done an amazing job for the softball team and brought a light to the Spartan community. After the season she had, she deserves nothing less than this award.
Another player that was recognized for having a good year is junior catcher Macy Lee who was named Big Ten sportsmanship honoree. The Spartans should be proud of how their softball players have turned out and are shaping up to be.
Michigan State's football and basketball teams have been struggling as of late. They've had their ups and downs, and it's been a bit tough for fans. But hey, amidst all that, their softball team has been crushing it! They did not have the season they wanted finishing below expectation but they are molding good players who have a bright future.
Their success isn't just about winning games; it's about keeping their school spirit alive. When things get tough for the other teams, the softball squad's victories remind us that we've got some serious talent here. It's like a shot of adrenaline for everyone, showing that with teamwork and determination, we can come out on top. They're the ones keeping the athletic vibe strong, and we're all cheering them on every step of the way.
Hannah Hawley and Macy Lee getting these awards is very impressive for the Spartans. They have worked hard all year and have earned every second of it.
