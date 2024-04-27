Michigan State C Nick Samac Drafted By Baltimore Ravens
Michigan State redshirt senior center Nick Samac is headed to the professional ranks after being selected in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens, with the No. 228 overall pick. The Ohio native was the anchor of the Spartans offensive line over the past two years, starting at center in 21 out of 22 games be played for MSU.
It's a great moment for Samac, a fifth-year senior who returned to East Lansing and had a strong year before suffering season-ending broken leg in the Spartans' 24-21 win over Indiana on Nov. 18. Due to that injury, Samac was not able to practice or play in the East-West Shrine Bowl he had earned an invite to, nor was he able to participate in on-field activities at the NFL Combine this spring. However, that didn't stop Samac from hearing his name called on Day 3 of this year's draft.
Samac is the first Michigan State offensive lineman taken in the draft since A.J. Arcuri was selected in the seventh round of the 2022 draft by the Los Angeles Chargers. He's the first Spartan center drafted since the L.A. Rams took Brian Allen in the fourth round of the 2018 draft.
While Samac was the only Spartan drafted this weekend, Michigan State has had at least one player selected in 83 of 84 NFL Drafts. The Spartans' 80-year streak of having a player selected every year ended in 2021.
Samac — a native of Mentor, Ohio — played in 49 career games for Michigan State over his five-year career, making 32 starts during that time. All 2,427 of his career snaps were played as the Spartans' center. Samac was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection, and earned honorable mention All-Big Ten from the league's coaches and media following the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
Last year, in the 2023 NFL Draft, Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed was selected in the second round by the Green Bay Packers with the 50th overall pick. Punter Bryce Baringer and cornerback Ameer Speed were both taken in the sixth round by the New England Patriots.
