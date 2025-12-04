Lamar Jackson’s Status for Ravens–Steelers Game Is Up in the Air
Lamar Jackson missed Thursday’s practice as he nurses an ankle injury, putting his status for Sunday’s Ravens–Steelers AFC North showdown up in the air.
This is the fourth week in a row in which Jackson’s missed at least one practice. He missed three contests earlier in the season with a hamstring injury, then dealt with a sore knee a couple weeks ago. Now he is handling an ankle injury, which limited him in Wednesday’s practice.
It was expected that Jackson would get a full week of practice this week, so now it’s unclear if he’ll be able to play come Sunday. If the quarterback sits out, then Tyler Huntley would get his second start of the season.
Jackson’s had a longer week to rest as the Ravens played on Thanksgiving night, losing to the Bengals 32–14. However, it seems like it might not have been enough time for him to feel ready to return to the field.
The Ravens are 5–4 with Jackson on the field, and they are 1–2 without him on the field. Sunday’s contest vs. the Steelers holds a lot of weight to it as the two AFC North teams both hold a 6–6 record and are vying for the divisional bid. Baltimore will need Jackson to have a better chance of securing a victory.