Mark Andrews Agrees to Three-Year Contract Extension With Ravens
Mark Andrews was set to hit unrestricted free agency this offseason, but instead, he won’t be going anywhere after all.
According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, Andrews and the Ravens have agreed to a new three-year contract which will keep him with the organization through the 2028 season. The contract is worth a total of $39.3 million and includes $26 million in guaranteed money.
In other words, Andrews will collect $13.1 million annually over the next three years, though Baltimore could potentially cut him after the second season without incurring too significant a cap hit.
After a pair of costly mistakes in the playoffs last season, as well as the emergence of Isaiah Likely as a standout tight end, there had been some speculation that Andrews’s time with the Ravens was nearing its end. That’s not the case, however, as he’s now tied down for an additional three seasons.
Andrews has spent his entire career in Baltimore and is the franchise’s all-time leading receiver in receptions (473), yards (5,862), and touchdown receptions (56).
“We are excited and proud to announce a three-year contract extension with Mark Andrews. Mark is an all-time Raven––a top competitor and Pro Bowl tight end who is also a big part of our Baltimore community,” said Ravens GM Eric DeCosta of the extension.
This season, Andrews has 37 catches for 332 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games. A reliable end zone threat, the 30-year-old now has seven consecutive seasons with at least five touchdown catches.
Andrews will now be in Baltimore through his age-33 season, and there’s a chance that means he’ll spend the remainder of his career with the team that drafted him in the third round back in 2018.