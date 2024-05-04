Michigan State Student-Athletes Set Athletic Department Record for Cumulative GPA
Michigan State student-athletes made history this spring.
Michigan State Athletics announced on Friday that its student-athletes broke the department's all-time record for cumulative GPA with a collective GPA of 3.3744 for the 2024 spring semester. It was the first time in the department's history that all teams earned a 3.0 cumulative GPA.
The department earned a 3.343 GPA for the spring semester, the fourth-best semester GPA in the department's history. It was the 23rd straight semester the department posted a GPA higher than a 3.0.
"The historic academic achievements of our student-athletes are truly remarkable," said Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller. "The demonstrated across-the-board success of every program posting a 3.0 cumulative GPA is a tribute to the students' hard work, as well as the dedicated academic support staff. The record-setting numbers are certainly a fitting end to the Smith Center's 25th anniversary year."
Michigan State football, field hockey, men's soccer, rowing and women's cross country each recorded their highest cumulative GPA in their respective programs' history. Ice hockey, football, men's soccer and rowing all earned their best semester GPA this spring as well.
There were 503 student-athletes who earned a 3.0 cumulative GPA or higher. Of 483 student-athletes to earn a 3.0 GPA or higher for the spring semester, 108 earned a 4.0.
As Haller mentioned, the Clara Bell Smith Center celebrated its 25th anniversary this past academic year. It was the first of its kind when it opened in September 1998, "the first stand-alone academic services building for student-athletes in the country," per Michigan State Athletics.
The building was donated by Michigan State men's basketball legend Steve Smith and was named after his mother.
"For a quarter century, Steve Smith's generosity has positively impacted the lives of thousands of student-athletes, providing the resources and environment for them to be successful beyond the field of play and well after they've left Michigan State," Haller said when the building turned 25 back in September. "The Smith Center is a foundational element of our mission to provide support for student-athletes in their holistic development at MSU and beyond. I look forward to celebrating its impact and its mission throughout the year ahead."
