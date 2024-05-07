Former Michigan State EDGE Bai Jobe Commits to Kansas
Former Michigan State defensive lineman Bai Jobe was one of the several Spartan defensive lineman to enter the transfer portal this spring.
Now, he has settled on a new home.
On Tuesday, Jobe's trainer, Sean Cooper, owner of C4 Sports Performance and Fitness in Durant, Oklahoma, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Jobe had committed to Kansas.
Jobe entered the transfer portal on April 24 after spending his first collegiate season with Michigan State. He played in just one game for the Spartans, their Sept. 16 loss to Washington when he posted two tackles.
Jobe was a four-star recruit going into college. According to 247Sports' composite rankings, he was the No. 1 recruit in the state of Oklahoma in the class of 2023, No. 7 edge rusher in his class and 55th-best prospect nationally.
247Sports had Jobe rated as a four-star transfer and ranked him the No. 18 edge rusher in the transfer portal and the No. 185 transfer overall.
Jobe is a native of Senegal, who moved to the United States when he was in eighth grade. He played football at Community Christian School in Norman, Oklahoma. He also played basketball in high school.
Jobe received offers from over 20 Division I schools as a recruit, including Alabama, Michigan, Georgia, Texas, Oklahoma, Washington, Wisconsin and TCU, among others.
Michigan State has done a decent job in making up for its losses on the defensive line, especially in just this week. The Spartans landed transfer defensive linemen Ru'Quan Buckley and Tyler Gillison, who both committed on Monday.
