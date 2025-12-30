MSU Hockey Defeats Michigan Tech to Seal Back-to-Back GLI Titles

The Spartans haven't achieved this in a long time.

No. 3 Michigan State hockey pushed aside Michigan Tech, 4-1, in the championship game of the Great Lakes Invitational on Monday night. The victory marks the first time since MSU four-peated from 1997-2000 that the Spartans have won the GLI in back-to-back years. The Spartans also defeated Ferris State on Sunday to reach the title contest.

Michigan State Spartans goalie Trey Augustine talks with a referee during a game against the Michigan Wolverines on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, at Munn Ice Arena. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Charlie Stramel was named the tournament's MVP after scoring four total goals in the two games. He scored twice on Sunday against Ferris State and twice more on Monday. He, junior goalie Trey Augustine , freshman forward Anthony Romani , and junior defenseman Patrick Geary made the GLI's All-Tournament team.

The Spartans took home the trophy despite being short-handed. MSU was without four skaters due to the ongoing IIHF World Junior Championships. The absences are: top goal-scorer and Canadian captain Porter Martone , Ryker Lee (USA), Shane Vansaghi (USA), and Eric Nilson (Sweden).

Game Recap

Michigan State's Owen West gets an assist on a goal by Charlie Stramel during the second period against New Hampshire on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It took a while for the goal-scoring action to ramp up. Nobody had scored halfway through regulation, or with 10 minutes remaining in the second period. As if that point in the game was what got the Spartans going, Romani deflected in the game's first goal just 26 seconds after the game's midway point.

Augustine was tremendous during the first two periods of this game. He stopped all 10 shots he faced in the first, and then stopped all 16 he faced in the second. There is a reason why he is considered one of the best goalies in college hockey, as he stopped 31 of the 32 total shots he faced on Monday.

After Michigan State had finally gained the lead, it extended it to two with a little less than two minutes remaining in period two. This was Stramel's first of the game, as he was in the right spot at the right time with a loose puck finding itself near his stick just outside the crease. Stramel saw his opportunity and quickly backhanded it in.

That 2-0 lead held into the third period. MSU did not wait too long to make it 3-0. Michigan Tech made a mistake handling the puck behind the net, allowing Romani to take possession of the puck. He found Stramel streaking in towards the net, made the pass, and Stramel sent it home for his second goal in about five minutes.

Michigan State's Anthony Romani moves the puck against New Hampshire during the second period on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Huskies got on the board with about 11 minutes remaining to cut their deficit to two, but they couldn't get any closer. Tommi Mannisto scored an empty-net goal with about a minute left to seal up the game and GLI title.

Michigan State's next action will be an exhibition game against the U.S. National Team Development Program that is set for Sunday at 4 p.m. ET at Munn Ice Arena. The Spartans' next series that counts will be a trip to Columbus to face Ohio State on Jan. 9 and 10.

Michigan State hockey head coach Adam Nightingale walks off the court after the team is being honored for winning the Big Ten championship at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

