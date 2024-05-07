EXCLUSIVE: Spartans 2025 DL Target Brad Fitzgibbon Talks Strengths, Players Who Influenced His Game
The Midwest is a primary recruiting target for Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith.
As recruiting season ramps up, Smith has continued his attempt to rebuild the Spartans' recruiting pipelines in their home region.
Among Smith's top targets is Marist High School defensive lineman Brad Fitzgibbon. Fitzgibbon is a three-star prospect, per 247Sports. He is the No. 27 player in the state of Illinois and the No. 88 defensive lineman in the country.
Fitzgibbon is a versatile defensive lineman -- at 6-foot-4, 280 pounds, he can find a place on the interior or on the edge.
Fitzgibbon told Spartan Nation what he believes his strengths are as a player.
"Being able to dominate the line of scrimmage," Fitzgibbon said. "You watch my tape -- I feel like, you know, there's never a time that I'm being pushed back behind the line ... I take pride in that. Most of my film, being at about 250 [pounds], 260, now [weighing] a solid 280 -- I think it's only up from here and I think personally that my strength, being able to dominate the line, and being able to work a pass rushing move ... I just get in there and do my thing.
"I pride myself on being relentless -- like one move doesn't work then you go to the next, go to the next, and it's all until the whistle blows. I love playing to and through the whistle and it's a big thing I pride myself on. Watching film, if I don't play through the whistle then I know it's a knock on me and I got to improve that."
Fitzgibbons was asked which players influenced the way he played the game most. His answer was indicative of his play style.
"Growing up, I always wore the No. 8," Fitzgibbons said. "For eight years I was No. 8. It's a weird kind of shift to 99, but one of the players ironically, you know, I grew up watching was JJ Watt. He's been one of my favorite players ... even when the Texans were bad I still watched him play more than I even watched my favorite team -- the Bears. Growing up, [Watt] was definitely an idol, but getting into the modern day, not being able to watch JJ Watt as much as he retired ... more modeling my game after a little bit of Aaron Donald.
"[Donald] does great hand techniques, [his ability] to flip his hips, watching his moves and his techniques -- and he's a great teacher too. He coaches online, there are things posted about him on Twitter. It's great learning from him."
Fitzgibbon is scheduled to officially visit East Lansing on May 31.
