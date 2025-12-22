Michigan State Making Progress With Elite 2028 Wide Receiver

While Michigan State and new head coach Pat Fitzgerald are primarily focused on the 2026 and 2027 recruiting cycles, the Spartans have already started looking ahead to the 2028 cycle and are targeting several prospects in that class.

One of those prospects is a four-star wide receiver from Michigan, and the Spartans are among the programs that have stood out in his recruitment so far.

Michigan State Standing Out to Four-Star 2028 Wide Receiver

One of Michigan State's top targets in the 2028 cycle is Deandre Bidden, a four-star wide receiver from Harper Woods High School in Harper Woods, Michigan. The Spartans initially extended an offer to him in May 2024, and despite the staff change, they likely remain highly interested in the young wide receiver.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Although he only just finished his sophomore season at Harper Woods, Bidden has already established himself as one of the top prospects in the country. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 9 overall player in the 2028 class, the No. 3 wide receiver, and the No. 1 player from Michigan.

Bidden has received interest from several elite Power Four programs, with Michigan, Indiana, Ohio State, and Oregon all actively pursuing him. His most recent offer came from Texas, and as more offers continue to pour in, the four-star wide receiver will have to start narrowing his list.

Michigan State's Omari Kelly runs for a gain against Boston College during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To help him determine which programs he likes most, Bidden told Rivals' Greg Biggins that he plans to take several unofficial visits this offseason.

He named Miami, Texas A&M, Oregon, and USC as schools he hopes to visit outside his home area. He also hopes to return to Ohio State, Michigan State, and Michigan this offseason, all of which he has already visited.

Michigan State football's new coach Pat Fitzgerald, center, holds up a jersey with MSU president Kevin Guskiewicz, left, and athletic director J Batt, right, during Fitzgerald's introductory press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Tom Izzo Football Building in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I want to visit Oregon, Texas A&M, Miami and USC,” Bidden told Biggins. “Those are all really good schools and I’ve heard good things so I want to try and see them up close and see what they’re all about."

He continued, "Closer to home, I’ve been to Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State and I want to get back and see them again."

While Bidden likely doesn't know much about Fitzgerald or the new Michigan State staff, it's clear he's still interested in the program. The Spartans should do everything in their power to get him to campus in East Lansing this spring for a visit.

There's still a long way to go before Bidden makes a decision, but it appears that Michigan State is at the very least in contention for one of the top prospects in the 2028 class.

Dec 2, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State head football coach Pat Fitzgerald watches the Spartans defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU football's recent hirings when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW