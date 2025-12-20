Michigan State, Fitzgerald Offer In-State Four-Star EDGE Prospect

Pat Fitzgerald is already getting to work on the recruiting trail.

Michigan State's new head coach has already shown some focus on top players from the state of Michigan, and Fitzgerald has now extended another in-state prospect. This one has gone the way of four-star EDGE prospect Myles Smith, who attends Farmington High School and announced the offer on Thursday.

Smith is ranked 186th overall in the class of 2027 on the 247Sports Composite, which places him fourth among those from Michigan. Rivals is the site highest on Smith, placing him 50th in the entire country and as the No. 1 prospect from the Mitten.

The offer list for Smith is already quite impressive, including Indiana, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Michigan, Missouri, and several other Power Four programs. Smith took an unofficial visit to Purdue back in October.

Farmington's Myle Smith rushes the passer during an Oakland Activities Association-Blue football game on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. | Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following the completion of his junior season, Smith claimed stats of 85 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, six sacks, and four forced fumbles. He's got a lot of size already, being listed at 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds on both 247Sports and Rivals.

Farmington ended up going 7-3 this past season, reaching the MHSAA Division 1 playoffs. The Falcons didn't just line Smith up on the exterior of their defensive line to rush the passer, but also would have him line up on the interior as a 3-, 4i, or perhaps 4-technique, and would also use him as a tight end a little bit. When he was out on the edge of the defensive line, Smith normally would operate while standing up.

What stands out from the tape is the speed and skill that Smith has. He was not physically dominating offensive linemen a ton during his highlights, but rather quickly evading or shedding their blocks. The power will take work, but that is often the case for high school recruits, as they haven't experienced a collegiate strength and conditioning program. Most of the EDGE players on the Michigan State roster are around 250 pounds; Smith is, again, at just 215 for now.

Getting Smith to East Lansing would certainly be a very tall task for Fitzgerald and the Spartans. Michigan appears to be the favorite right now, according to Rivals' profile of him, but that could definitely have changed in recent days in the wake of Sherrone Moore's abrupt firing. Fitzgerald, being the one who sent the offer, helps, too, since it shows that Smith is high on his list of priorities as a head coach.

Dec 2, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State head football coach Pat Fitzgerald watches the Spartans defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

