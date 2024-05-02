Remaining at Michigan State is not out of the Question for DT Derrick Harmon
Defensive tackle Derrick Harmon entering the transfer portal was Michigan State football's biggest loss of the spring. Now, however, there's a chance he might not even leave after all.
There are five teams in the running for Harmon, and one of them is Michigan State, according to Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong of On3. The other programs include Colorado, Ohio State, Oregon and USC.
Harmon, who played three seasons at Michigan State, entered the transfer portal on April 23, just three days after the Spartans' "Spring Showcase," which concluded spring ball for Michigan State.
Per Nakos, "Derrick Harmon withdrew from the portal in the winter, opting to stay in East Lansing for Jonathan Smith's first spring. Despite visiting Colorado and USC, sources said the two-time All-Big Ten Honorable Mention has communicated with the coaching staff this week. Now the Spartans are trying to convince him to return for a second time."
Harmon played three seasons at Michigan State. Last season, he recorded 40 tackles (a career-high), 3.5 of for loss, 1.5 sacks, a pass defensed and a forced fumble while playing in all 12 games.
Harmon played in every contest the year prior as well, totaling 30 tackles, 3.0 for loss, a career-best 2.0 sacks, a pass defensed and a fumble recovery.
The Spartans have already made some progress in replacing Harmon and fellow transfer defensive tackle Simeon Barrow by adding transfer defensive tackle Brandon Lane.
Bringing back Harmon, though, would be a tremendous momentum boost for Michigan State, which has lost many players to the transfer portal this spring. Not to mention, Harmon was arguably the Spartans' best defensive player last season.
Keeping a veteran presence in the locker room would do wonders as well, especially for all the new transfers who have come in and are still adapting to the Michigan State culture. Harmon also already knows the winter transfers from spring ball, which would be huge for team chemistry.
Harmon, a class of 2021 recruit from Loyola High School (Detroit) was a three-star prospect going into college. Per 247Sports' composite rankings, he was a top-30 prospect in the state of Michigan.
