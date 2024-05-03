EXCLUSIVE: Spartans' ATH Target Straughton Talks Playing Two-Ways
Michigan State is targeting the defensive side of the ball this recruiting season.
Coach Jonathan Smith and the Spartans are giving a lot of attention to the defensive backfield.
So far, Michigan State has offered 70 defensive backs in the 2025 class.
Desmond Straughton is classified as an "athlete" by 247Sports. Straughton plays both sides of the ball. Defensively, he is a safety.
Straughton is a three-star prospect, and the No. 6 player in the state of Michigan.
The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Roseville product's tape at safety shows everything Michigan State wants -- athleticism, ball skills, and the ability to make key defensive plays.
Straughton also carries the ball on offense. His head coach, Vernard Snowden, told Spartan Nation he thinks Straughton could run the ball at the next level.
"He's being recruited heavy as a safety, but I think if we would make Des our primary running back ... [he] would probably have twice as many offers as he has now," Snowden said. "That's how talented and gifted this kid is.
"We made it our business to [say], 'Hey, he needs to get the football.' Des is a two-time team MVP -- as a sophomore and as a junior. He got the team MVP, it wasn't just because of him playing safety -- it's because whenever he got the ball, he was just that dynamic to make plays."
Spartan Nation spoke with Straughton as well. He said preparation is key to his prowess as a two-way player.
"The mental aspect really happens during the week," Straughton said. "You gotta get mentally prepared to make that play throughout the week at practice ... [treat] every practice like it's gameday."
Straughton said no schools have discussed moving him to running back full-time.
"If they do, I would really take that into consideration," he said.
When asked about his preference between safety and running back, Straughton found it hard to decide.
"I like to ball it, I like to make the play, I like to have the ball in my hands," he said. "But as a safety -- I've been playing that my whole life ... I mean, it's 50/50."
Straughton did tell Spartan Nation that he enjoyed playing safety more, however.
"You can get the picks, you can get the [pass break-ups], you can make the big hits," he said.
When asked what he would say if a school wanted him to play both ways, Straughton's answer was simple.
"[H]ell yeah."
Straughton will likely find his home at safety when he goes to the next level.
Regardless, Snowden believes Straughton's ceiling is unlimited.
"[Straughton]'s athletic ability alone and his work ethic alone is going to take him to places and heights that has been unseen and untapped," Snowden said.
