Michigan State Target LB Di'Mari Malone Sets Announcement Date
Michigan State football and Coach Jonathan Smith are on the recruiting trail. Smith is attempting to put the Spartans back on top of in-state recruiting.
Smith is targeting the defensive side of the ball heavily. So far, he has secured three-star linebacker DJ White of Orchard Lake St. Mary's -- his first in-state commitment of the 2025 class.
Recently, the commit told Spartan Nation that he was actively trying to help Michigan State in the recruiting process.
"I want to try to get as many of our in-state guys as possible," White said. "We got guys from my team, Bryson [Williams], Jayden [Savoury], Antonio Johnson -- we got some guys that I used to play with back when I was [younger] ... I wanna see if we can get into contact with Elijah Dotson.
"I feel like Michigan athletes are [some] of the most underrated football players, just because of where we from and we do multiple sports -- like Florida they're all football -- but I think we could compare with them just as good ... so I wanna definitely say if we can get all those guys up to [Michigan] State we could make this thing happen. Win a Big Ten championship."
Among the players White has talked about bringing to East Lansing is fellow three-star linebacker Di'Mari Malone.
The Dakota High School product is the No. 9 player in the state and the No. 64 linebacker in the class of 2025.
As a junior, Malone registered 73 tackles, with eight for a loss. He also grabbed three interceptions to go with three forced fumbles, two recoveries, and six pass breakups.
Malone told Kenny Jordan of On3 he will make his announcement on May 12. Jordan posted the news on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Malone is scheduled to officially visit Michigan State on June 7.
247Sports' Crystal Ball predictions have the Green and White landing the linebacker. Among the experts that have Malone favoring the Spartans is national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu.
If Smith can secure Malone -- the floodgates might open for in-state talent to meet up in East Lansing, especially on defense.
It would help Smith accomplish his Day 1 in-state recruiting mission.
