Top Remaining Wide Receiver for MSU to Enter Transfer Portal

Wednesday's turn of events has not done Michigan State's 2026 offense any favors.

Wide receiver Chrishon McCray , the Spartans' third-leading receiver this year and the team's top wideout left, announced that afternoon that he would be entering the transfer portal with one season remaining. McCray began his career at Kent State before transferring to MSU last offseason.

Additionally, reserve offensive lineman Cole Dellinger announced he would be transferring out with three years of eligibility remaining. Reports surfaced on Wednesday that wide receiver Evan Boyd would be portaling out as well.

The departure of McCray means that Michigan State is losing its six leading receivers from this past season, and it may be more. Rodney Bullard Jr. finished seventh and is in the process of trying to get one more year of eligibility from the NCAA.

In total, 26 different players from the 2025 roster are now known to be planning on entering the transfer portal once it opens on Friday. The portal also claimed MSU's top receiver from this past year, Nick Marsh.

McCray will leave Michigan State after one season, where he caught 24 catches for 330 yards and three touchdowns. Two of those scores came during the Spartans' game against Iowa.

Before that, McCray had spent three seasons at Kent State, redshirting as a true freshman before becoming the Golden Flashes' leading receiver in 2023 and 2024. Across his time at his first school, McCray caught 81 total passes, totaling 1,315 receiving yards and 13 receiving touchdowns.

Outgoing Transfers (26) -

Nov. 30 - RB Makhi Frazier (2 years remaining); Dec. 1 - WR Nick Marsh (2 years remaining); Dec. 5 - EDGE Stone Chaney (4 years remaining); Dec. 8 - DB Jeremiah Hughes (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - S Tracy Revels (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - OG Gavin Broscious (1 or 2 years remaining); Dec. 9 - OL Rashawn Rogers (4 years remaining); Dec. 10 - DB Justin Denson Jr. (3 years remaining); Dec. 10 - LB Semaj Bridgeman (2 years remaining); Dec. 11 - LB Darius Snow (1 year remaining); Dec. 11 - DB Ade Willie (1 year remaining); Dec. 11 - EDGE Tyler Gillison (1-2 years remaining); Dec. 12 - LS Kaden Schickel (1 year remaining); Dec. 15 - QB Aidan Chiles (1 year remaining); Dec. 15 - LB Marcellius Pulliam (2 years remaining); Dec. 16 - WR Grant Calcagno (2 years remaining); Dec. 23 - DB George Mullins (4 years remaining); Dec. 23 - DB Elisha West (3 years remaining); Dec. 27 - TE Michael Masunas (2 years remaining); Dec. 28 - OL Cooper Terpstra (2 years remaining); Dec. 30 - K Martin Connington (3 years remaining); Dec. 31 - WR Evan Boyd (2 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Kristian Phillips (1 year remaining); Dec. 31 - EDGE Jalen Thompson (1-2 years remaining); Dec. 31 - WR Chrishon McCray (1 year remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Cole Dellinger (3 years remaining)

