Former Spartan Harold Joiner III Receives Minicamp Invite from the Colts
Multiple Michigan State football players can make an NFL roster this offseason. One of the latest is Harold Joiner III, a three-season letterman for the Spartans. Joiner was invited to the Indianapolis Colts' rookie minicamp, Michigan State football announced.
Joiner joined the Spartans after spending time at Auburn. During his time with Auburn, Joiner registered nearly 100 yards, scoring one touchdown in 13 games with the Tigers. Joiner also notched six catches for 128 yards before transferring to Michigan State.
Joiner played 51 games throughout his college career -- 17 for the Tigers from 2018 to 2020 and 34 for MSU from 2021 to 2023. Joiner recorded 48 rushing yards on 21 attempts and 58 yards on 10 receptions during his time at Michigan State.
Entering college, Joiner was a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports, and was ranked as the fifth-best running back in the 2018 recruiting class. ESPN.com and Rivals.com also ranked him as one of the top athletes in the country and the third-best player from Alabama in the 2018 recruiting class.
In his final season as a Spartan, Joiner made over 120 appearances on special teams, which ranked seventh on the team. He registered two tackles on special teams. However, in his 57 offensive snaps, Joiner registered six carries for 4 yards and caught an additional four passes for 27 yards.
Joiner switched between his offensive position, safety, and linebacker multiple times during his 2023 campaign.
Joiner displayed versatility while at Michigan State, making him an asset to any NFL team he could join. While he played multiple positions in college, he will enter the NFL as a linebacker.
While Joiner has a chance to eventually see the field professionally, his versatility and time playing special teams in college means he will likely be a special teams player if he makes a roster. Many teams need dependable special teams players like Joiner, which will work in his favor when it is time to put rosters together later this summer.
Joiner led all Spartans in vertical jump (40.5 inches) and broad jump (11-feet-1-inch) at Michigan State's 2023 Pro Day.
