Miami Dolphins Invite Former Michigan State DT Jalen Sami To Minicamp
Michigan State center Nick Samac was the only MSU player to be selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, but several other Spartans will have opportunities to earn roster spots in the NFL.
The latest such player is graduate senior defensive tackle Jalen Sami, who earned an invitation to the Miami Dolphins minicamp on Sunday afternoon. Michigan State football revealed the news on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Sami, who transferred to Michigan State in the summer of 2023 after five years at Colorado, appeared in 10 games for the Spartans last season. He totaled 15 tackles with a half-sack and one QB hurry for MSU. In 40 career games at Colorado, Sami started 32 games for the Buffaloes and tallied 83 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.
At 6-foot-7 and 330 pounds, Sami is a massive human being capable of eating up blocks from opposing offensive linemen. His sheer size and above-average athleticism give him the raw traits to potentially earn a spot on an NFL roster.
Coming out of high school, Sami was considered a two-star prospect, ranked the No. 2414 overall player, No. 137 defensive tackle and No. 12 player from the state of Colorado in the 2017 recruiting class, according to 247Sports composite rankings. His only three scholarship offers came from Colorado, Ole Miss and CSU-Pueblo. After a six-year college career and earning an invitation to an NFL minicamp, it's clear that Sami has already well-surpassed his high school prospect ranking.
Miami is looking for help on the interior of its defensive line after All-Pro defensive tackle Christian Wilkins signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency this offseason.
