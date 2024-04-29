Arizona State Transfer CB to Visit Michigan State
The spring edition of the transfer portal officially closes on, Michigan State football is making some last-minute attempts.
According to Corey Robinson of 247Sports, Michigan State is set to host Arizona State transfer cornerback Edwards Woods, one of the best cornerbacks in the portal.
Woods played the last four seasons with the Sun Devils. Last season, he played all 12 games, recording 33 combined tackles, three for loss, four passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and an interception.
The season before, Woods registered 28 combined tackles, two for loss, six passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a sack.
As a four-year member of the Pac-12, Woods is quite familiar with facing Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith and his former team, Oregon State. Having seen a lot of the same competition that former Beavers like quarterback Aidan Chiles and offensive lineman Tanner Miller have seen would be just one of the many reasons Woods' presence would be vital for the Spartans, as UCLA, USC, Oregon, and Washington join the Big Ten next season.
Woods, a class of 2020 recruit, had chosen the Sun Devils over Arizona, Washington State, Colorado State, Fresno State, and USC, among others.
Michigan State lost over a dozen players in the transfer portal this spring and hasn't done much to make up for it. Adding players like Woods would be a big step in the right direction, and Smith and his staff will have to put together an impressive visit for the transfer if they hope to pull it off.
The spring edition of the transfer portal opened on April 16, just days before the Spartans' "Spring Showcase." The timing wasn't quite convenient for Smith, whose mind that week was mostly focused on spring ball, but he has had time to shift his attention toward the portal.
We'll see if the Spartans can pull off a few more transfer commits before the portal closes for the last time this year. While this is already a new-look Michigan State program, the abundance of players who have departed for the portal, regardless of where they might have been on the depth chart, has left many voids in the roster that need to be filled.
