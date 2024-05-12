Jonathan Smith and the Michigan State Spartans Plan to Maintain Solid Kicking Game
Last season, kicker Jonathan Kim joined the Spartans as a graduate transfer from North Carolina. While Michigan State was grateful for the new addition to a struggling kicking game, Kim arrived in East Lansing with zero made field goals in his career.
However, last season, Kim made 13 of his 18 field goal attempts and didn’t miss, and field goals less than 40 yards. He made four of his seven field goal attempts of 50 yards or more, even setting the Kinnick Stadium record with a 58-yard field goal during a road loss to Iowa last season. In 42 kickoffs last season, Kim forced 28 touchbacks.
Kim has already caught Coach Smith’s attention. Smith recently said Kim has been “dropping bombs” in practice. Eckley has turned heads as well. Coach Smith says both players have been a pleasant surprise.
“The first thing that comes to mind [is]I think our specialists, the way spring’s gone,” Smith said. “Those two jump out.”
Others on Michigan State’s new coaching staff are grateful for the experienced kickers they have in Kim and Eckley.
“It’s nice having veteran guys and guys that are actually really good,” said new Michigan State running backs coach and co-special teams coordinator Keith Bhonapha.
“Kim is a really good kicker, and obviously, Eckley is a really good punter and holder. You come in, you’re like, this is awesome. We’ve got really skilled specialists.”
Michigan State has had many players enter the transfer portal. This could make their special teams the most productive unit this season. Bhonapha plans to get the most out of the unit.
“From a coverage standpoint, you start with kickoff, you just want guys that are fast, aggressive and willing to get the ball down,” Bhonapha said. “That’s what our whole kickoff team will be based on.”
“We just want to make sure we’re efficient, and when we get our opportunities to go and be explosive once the ball is kicked to us, we want to make sure we take advantage of those,” Bhonapha said. “And obviously, being smart because you don’t want guys that are trying to take the ball out when it’s five yards deep or teams that are hitting high ones, and we’re still trying to catch it, but the kickoff team is bearing down on you.”
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.