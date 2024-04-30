BREAKING: 3-Star DB Ed Woods Chooses Michigan State Over Alabama
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith and his coaching staff got off to a late start to their recruiting process. Over a dozen players have entered the transfer portal so far. While Michigan State has scheduled many visits with talented players and offered scholarships to them, the Spartans had yet to gain many new commitments.
That changed on Tuesday. According to On3, three-star defensive back Ed Woods announced his commitment to Michigan State over football powerhouse Alabama. Woods' choice of Coach Smith and the Spartans over a football program like Alabama could be the signing that Michigan State needs to improve its chances with other prized recruits on its wish list.
According to 247Sports, “Woods was one of the top players in the NCAA Transfer Portal, as he was Arizona State’s best-returning defender and one of the top corners in the PAC-12 in 2023, per Pro Football Focus. He was the 4th-best uncommitted corner in the spring window prior to pulling the trigger in favor of Michigan State. The rising redshirt senior played in 32 games for the Sun Devils, with 12 of them being starts. He has logged 66 career tackles, five tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles.”
Woods transfers to Michigan State after starting for Arizona State over the last two seasons. He only appeared in eight games after missing time early in his first season with the Sun Devils. Woods finished that season with 28 total tackles, six passes defended and one forced fumble.
He appeared in more games in his most recent season with Arizona State and posted similar numbers. Woods finished the 2023 season with 33 tackles, one interception, two forced fumbles and four defensed passes.
Woods adds a mature and experienced defensive back to Michigan State's defensive backfield and gives Coach Smith a player around whom he can build his recruiting efforts. If a talented player such as Woods is willing to choose Michigan State over a football program like Alabama, maybe he could convince other talented players to join him in East Lansing.
Coach Smith would be wise to turn his newest addition on the field into the newest Michigan State recruiter on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal.
