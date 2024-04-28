REPORT: Former Michigan State QB Expected To Start For Arizona State
Sometimes transfer decisions work out well for all parties involved.
Former Michigan State quarterback Sam Leavitt, who entered the transfer portal just days after the Spartans hired new head coach Jonathan Smith, is expected to be named the starting QB for Arizona State, according to a report from 'Arizona Sports'.
Leavitt impressed Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham enough during ASU's spring practice to win the job, beating out fellow 2023 prospect Jaden Rashada. As a result, Rashada has now entered the transfer portal. As a true freshman a year ago, Leavitt appeared in four games off the bench for Michigan State, completing 15-of-23 pass attempts (65.2%) for 139 yards and two touchdowns. He added an extra element to the Spartans' offense with his running ability as well, rushing for 67 yards on 13 carries.
Throughout the 2023 season, while MSU searched for its next head coach in the midst of the Mel Tucker scandal, Leavitt maintained his desire to remain in East Lansing. However, that changed when the Spartans hired Jonathan Smith, as Leavitt — the 2022 Gatorade Player of the Year in Oregon — had previously felt slighted by the former Oregon State head coach for not offering him a scholarship.
There was a reason Smith hadn't offered Leavitt, however. Oregon State had its sight set on a different 2023 quarterback — Aidan Chiles. Smith and his staff landed Chiles in of last year's recruiting cycle, and they've now reunited at Michigan State. Each former four-star prospects, both Chiles and Leavitt are now expected to start for their new respective schools.
Smith and offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren have totally overhauled Michigan State's quarterback room since arriving this past winter. In addition to Leavitt's departure, the Spartans saw 2023 quarterbacks Noah Kim and Katin Houser transfer to Coastal Carolina and East Carolina, respectively. Both of those signal-callers will have opportunities to start in 2024 as well. MSU, meanwhile, added North Dakota transfer Tommy Schuster and 2024 high school prospects Alessio Milivojevic and Ryland Jessee to fill out their quarterback room.
In the end, it appears that all these transfers worked out well for all parties involved.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.