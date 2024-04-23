NEW: Michigan State Football Lands Quarterback, 1st Commit Of 2025
Boom!
Michigan State Football is off and running in the 2025 recruiting class as the Spartans have just landed their first verbal commitment of the new cycle. On Monday evening, three-star Anaheim (Calif.) Servite quarterback Leo Hannan gave his pledge to MSU over fellow finalists Colorado and Virginia.
At 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, Hannan is considered the No. 813 overall prospect, No. 50 quarterback and No. 64 player out of California in the class of 2025, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. The West Coast kid garnered 16 total FBS offers, with Washington, Arizona, BYU, Pittsburgh, Arkansas, Oregon State, Illinois and Minnesota in on his recruitment, in addition to his three finalists.
Hannan was the first quarterback in the 2025 class to receive a scholarship offer from Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith and offensive coordinator/QB coach Brian Lindgren once they arrived in East Lansing, and it's clear that Hannan was the Spartans' top target at the position in this cycle. Now, Smith and Lindgren have their guy and can turn their attention to building a recruiting class around the talented quarterback.
Here's what 247Sports' national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins had to say about Hannan as a prospect:
"Hannan is a big, strong 6-foot-4, 210 pound signal-caller with a really nice upside to him. He was a part-time starter as a sophomore before getting the full time nod as a junior and he really elevated his game. He has a lot of projectable tools and traits and is still just scratching the surface of where we think his game will be at down the road. He has a big arm, can throw the deep outs and posts on a rope and shows the ability to make plays from the pocket as well as outside the pocket. He has a basketball background and moves around well for a big quarterback. Over the course of his junior season, you could see the game starting to slow down for him. He was making quicker decisions with the ball and showed a lot of poise under duress as well. He’s an easy Power 4 prospect and we like where his game is trending."
With the coaching transition this offseason, Michigan State is off to a slower-than-normal start with its 2025 recruiting class. That's to be expected as Smith and his staff have been hard at work adding to their 2024 roster out of the transfer portal as well as preparing and then going through spring practice over the past five weeks. With Hannan in the fold, Michigan State's class ranks No. 75 in the country.
Michigan State Verbal Commitments, Class of 2025:
Three-star QB Leo Hannan; Servite High School; Anaheim, Calif.; No. 813 nationally, No. 50 Quarterback, No. 64 in state of California
