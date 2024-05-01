Former Spartans LB Comments on High Number of MSU Players Entering Portal
New Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith and his coaching staff are witnessing a mass exodus of football players from East Lansing to the transfer portal. The Spartans had over a dozen players enter the transfer portal before a flurry of new, now-former Spartans recently joined them.
It is a new day and age in college football. The transfer portal and NIL deals have essentially created collegiate free agency, and there are little to no checks and balances associated with those specific changes. This leaves many schools constantly negotiating with players who want more money, endorsements, playing time, or all of the above.
It puts schools in a potential bind, as the players have quickly gone from very little control over their rights to having the power to leave en mass with no repercussions, as Coach Smith and the Spartans are currently experiencing.
Former Michigan State linebacker Aaron Brule feels the current college landscape has many negative unknowns. Brule warned players to think about the long-term ramifications of their decisions.
“Somebody need to wrap the arms around these young bulls, your career ain’t worth transferring for some temporary bread,” Brule said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Think career first. This getting out of hand!”
Brule played 64 games in six seasons -- 40 at Mississippi State and 24 at Michigan State. The former Spartan posted 235 tackles, 32.5 tackles for loss (140 yards), 16.5 sacks (103 yards), six pass break-ups and three fumble recoveries in his college career.
“Brule made 11 starts for the Spartans in his two seasons at Michigan State. He transferred to Michigan State in 2022 after four seasons at Mississippi State.
As a Bulldog, Brule totaled 141 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss (64 yards), 7.5 sacks (46 yards), three pass break-ups and two fumble recoveries.
As a Spartan, Brule recorded 94 tackles, 15.0 for loss (76 yards), 9.0 sacks (57 yards), three pass break-ups, one fumble recovery and three quarterback hurries.
Brule was just recently invited to the New Orleans Saints' rookie minicamp. Should he be signed, Brule would be back in his hometown of New Orleans.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.