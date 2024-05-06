BREAKING: Michigan State Lands Transfer EDGE Tyler Gillison
Michigan State football and Coach Jonathan Smith secured a key player from the transfer portal on Monday.
Cincinnati edge rusher Tyler Gillison committed to the Spartans. He announced his commitment via X, formerly known as Twitter.
Gillison played a reserve role for the Bearcats last season as an edge rusher. He registered 15 tackles, 2.5 of them for a loss.
Gillison was rated as the No. 107 edge rusher in the transfer portal, per 247Sports.
As a high school recruit, Gillison was the No. 43 player in Ohio and No. 177 defensive lineman in his class, per 247Sports.
Gillison's brother, Trenton, was a tight end who played in 27 games for the Spartans over the course of three seasons. He played in nine games in 2021 and four games in 2020. Trenton Gillison saw the most action in 2019, when he played in 12 games.
Tyler Gillison joins several new transfers the Spartans have picked up during the spring transfer window.
Some of the transfers have the potential to be impact players for Spartans.
UMass running back Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams joined the Spartans in April. Lynch-Adams was the No. 77 running back in the transfer portal. Lynch-Adams was a first-team All-Independent selection with a 1,157 yard and 12 touchdown season last year.
One of Michigan State's most coveted transfers came in the form of Arizona State cornerback Ed Woods. Wood was the No. 53 cornerback in the portal and the No. 473 player overall.
A scouting report on Woods said, "[Woods] Plays with physicality and loves to press. Boasts strong ball skills, ability to track the ball, get his head around and make a play on it while avoiding grabbing the receiver. Good at diagnosing plays and reading the quarterback."
Tyler Gillison joins another transfer edge rusher Michigan State secured, former Indiana Hoosier Anthony Jones. Jones was the No. 57-rated player at his position and No. 747 overall, per 247Sports. Jones was a former three-star recruit from Nevada.
Tyler Gillison's commitment ensures that Michigan State will maintain some depth after several key players on defense entered the portal. He could potentially fill the Spartans' rush end position as a hybrid outside linebacker/defensive end.
