MSU's Cam Ward on His Double-Double, Team-First Approach
EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Freshman Cam Ward was instrumental in No. 22 Michigan State's 69-66 victory over 14th-ranked Arkansas on Saturday.
Ward had 18 points and 10 rebounds during just his second career game, with his high motor at the rim especially standing out.
After the game, Spartan Nation caught up with Ward, who is certainly happy he played well, but he seems to get the vast majority of his joy from the fact that his team got the win.
Video of Ward's press availability can be found below.
Watch Cam Ward here:
Additionally, a partial transcript of what Ward said has been provided below.
Transcript
Q: [Izzo] was talking about meeting with like the freshmen and transfers a couple days ago, just to like sort of prepare them in terms of what to expect in a game like this. And you know, giving it the right amount of attention, anything. What do you take away from that meeting in terms of what you learned, I guess?
WARD: I mean, it was very important. Everybody was here early, we had it at 7:30 in the morning, everybody was here on time. Everybody was here at 7:20, ready to watch film, ready to analyze what we did wrong, what we did right.
And I felt like that carried over. The carry over is what coach talked about, every time carry over, carry over, carry over. And that's what we did today.
We carried over from the four days of practice, scout, we did everything right today. And plus, just like extra film to watch. But like, man, like that all goes back to my teammates. We really held each other down in the classroom.
Q: What do you think about what [Jordan Scott] did today and how you guys lived together, I think?
WARD: Amazing, man. I love this guy. Like, he's my brother for real.
Jordan is probably my best friend. We're doing everything together. So just seeing the chemistry on the court, seeing how hard we play, how tough we are.
I think it's a DMV thing. That's a little biased, but I think DMV is the best part. But definitely want to celebrate the win tonight, find something to do. But other than that, man, we've got to worry about San Jose State on Thursday.
