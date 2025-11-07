MSU's Cam Ward on Game vs. Arkansas, Freshman Year Routine
EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Michigan State freshman forward Cam Ward is preparing for his first big, official game as a Spartan, as No. 14 Arkansas is next on the schedule for Saturday (7 p.m. ET, FOX).
Ward played 11 minutes during his MSU debut against Colgate, scoring five points and grabbing four rebounds, all of which were on the offensive glass.
Spartan Nation was able to catch up with Ward on Thursday, as he talked about Saturday's game, his undefeated record at home during high school, and his friendship with fellow freshman Jordan Scott.
Video of Ward's press conference can be viewed below.
Watch Cam Ward here:
Additionally, a partial transcript of Ward's presser has been provided.
Transcript
Q: Your dad was your coach most of your life. He's not here [to coach you] anymore. I'm sure it's not the first time you've ever played without him. I'm sure you talked to him. What were his thoughts on your performance? How did you kind of adjust to this new play without him?
WARD: Definitely. My dad was my coach when I was younger. I know I had a span... there was a span of him not coaching me throughout like my middle school career. He never coached me.
And then back in high school, he was my coach. And then AAU, he didn't coach me until my last year of EYBL. So, I kind of had some spurts without him.
And then, granted, the coach I had without him was Coach Wayne Pratt, which is Kevin Durant's dad. So, he's kind of like Izzo. He cusses you out. He wants you to be better. But it's all because he wants you to be better.
But just adjusting to it has been fine, honestly. It hasn't been really too much of a learning curve now more than it was in the summer just because of the veteran guys we have. I've been learning and just adapting to it.
And then campus life has been fine. Classes, school, gym. It's a really just repeated rotation. I'm definitely in a routine now. So, now I know how to handle things, time management, when I need to be here, when I need to get treatment. All those things kind of play a part. So, I'm kind of ahead of the curve when it comes to that.
