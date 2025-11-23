MSU's Cam Ward Gives Glimpse Into the Future
The Michigan State Spartans are off to an excellent start this basketball season.
MSU is 5-0 and has multiple impressive non-conference wins, including a home victory against the Arkansas Razorbacks and a Champions’ Classic drubbing of the Kentucky Wildcats.
Tom Izzo will never show it, but the Hall of Fame coach is thrilled with how his team has played in the early going. Many of the usual suspects have fueled this impressive early-season start, but a few unexpected contributors have also helped the team win a few games.
Among those players is freshman forward Cam Ward, who has brought energy and competitiveness on both ends of the floor. His fire has helped the team go on runs, and he has gotten several important buckets throughout Nov.
Cam Ward's hot start
Through the first five games, Ward has averaged nearly nine points and six rebounds per game. Those numbers might not jump out at the average viewer, but when you watch Ward play, you see the special kind of player he can become.
Ward was arguably the best player on the floor against Arkansas a few weeks ago, posting a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds. He continuously out-efforted several Razorback bigs for rebounds and did lots of damage around the rim.
MSU has improved shooting the three-ball this season, so Ward has not had to shoot many shots from the outside this year. In fact, he has only attempted one three-point shot through five games, a miss against Arkansas in his breakout game.
Ward had a high school basketball moment go viral when he scored a layup against a defender and barked, ‘You don’t work hard’ at him. MSU fans should have known he would be one of the most competitive players on the floor at that moment.
We have already seen that be the case, as Ward said the Spartans ‘punked’ Kentucky after their blowout victory over the Wildcats earlier this week. Even if Ward is not scoring many points, he will always give 100 percent effort every single minute he is on the floor.
Ward’s great start to his Spartan career has prompted some to think that he might be a one-and-done candidate for the 2026 NBA Draft. He has shown a soft touch around the basket, and scouts have liked his energy on the defensive end and on the glass.
If Ward stays in East Lansing, he will continue to be a fan favorite, and MSU fans should hope he does, because he could eventually be a key piece for a deep NCAA Tournament run if he continues to improve his offensive game.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on how Cam Ward has played this season when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.