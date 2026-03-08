EAST LANSING, Mich. --- One issue seems to get brought up again and again from Tom Izzo: turnovers.

"We've cleaned it up a little bit lately, but that's still one of the negatives," he said about it on Friday . "You guys [in the media] all do football, too. What are they talking about? Who turns the ball over; when turnovers come."

Michigan State's Tom Izzo gives instructions to his team during a game against Rutgers on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Turnovers are a little more important in football because of the reduced number of possessions, but it's the same principle: if you cough the ball up, there is no chance to score and an increased chance for the other team to do so on the other end of the field/court.

No. 8 Michigan State gives it up 11.6 times per game. Entering Saturday, that ranked 194th nationally and 14th in the Big Ten. The Spartans' average turnover margin of minus-1.6 ranks 307th in the country and is second-to-last in the conference (Maryland, -2.4).

Importance in UM Game

Michigan State's Coen Carr locks in on his defensive assignment during a game against Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Also, a pretty simple principle here: MSU needs to get as many shots up as it can get on Sunday in Ann Arbor against third-ranked Michigan . Rutgers attempted 12 more shots than the Spartans did on Thursday, which is partially because Michigan State turned it over 15 times to RU's eight.

Turnovers have been a problem for UM, too. The Wolverines turn it over 12.2 times per game, which is even further below the Spartans at 251st in the country and 16th in the Big Ten. During conference play, UM has a turnover rate of 17.1% (14th), while MSU is at 18.1% (16th).

Feb 17, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May watches the game action during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

"What the difference is gonna be is, I think, who plays better," Izzo said. "What an easy concept that is. Who makes the least mistakes... We both turn the damn ball over too much."

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo speaks during senior day celebration after the game between Michigan State and Rutgers at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Thursday, March 5, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"They had 18 [against Iowa on Thursday]. We had 15 [against Rutgers]. They've turned it over more than a team that's won as much as they did, which kind of tells you how good they are, because they've been able to overcome that."

Every possession counts extra in March, it seems. Michigan State has to do what it must to ensure that as many possessions as possible end with a shot, but it also has to steal possessions away from the Wolverines. MSU was just minus-1 in turnover margin, but that was still enough for Michigan to beat it by 12 in its own building.

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler defends Ohio State's Christoph Tilly during a game at the Breslin Center on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

"I doubt a team will win with 15, 16 turnovers in that game," Izzo said. "Whether it's either one of us, I just think turnovers still create something. It hurt us here because they got some breakaways on those turnovers and those are layups and dunks, and those are hard to defend."

A big reason MSU got those two back-to-back road wins against Purdue and Indiana was that it took care of the basketball for the most part. The Spartans gave it up only six times at Mackey and nine times against Indiana, including only three turnovers in the first half, where they built their lead. That's the number Michigan State needs to sit at to win this one.