Cam Ward Reveals Why He Chose Michigan State
Michigan State freshman forward Cam Ward is primed for a strong season with the Spartans to kickstart his collegiate basketball career. He joined a recent podcast and discussed the main reasons why he chose the Spartans over the rest of the country.
Ward joined "The Twin Take" podcast with twin brothers, Luke and Jackson Hershey, young avid sports fans who took time last week to talk with Ward about his upbringing, realization of stardom and what sold him on becoming a Michigan State Spartan.
The two-time Gatorade Player of the Year and Maryland state record holder for career points (2,618 points) revealed three key reasons why he decided to come to East Lansing. One of MSU's top recruiting tools comes from the bench but is not a player.
Head coach Tom Izzo is a national attraction for players around the country due to his legendary status and consistent greatness. Ward wants to learn the game and be coached with an equal level of hardship and love.
"Everything, honestly," Ward said. "Kind of like you said, who wouldn't want to play for Coach [Tom] Izzo? I mean, he might be the best coach ever, honestly. ... He's the best coach in the country, he won Big Ten coach of the year, he's such a personable guy. He has a good relationship with his players, he's a players' coach. So, first of all, who wouldn't want to play for Izzo? Second of all, it's a great program, great history, great tradition."
Ward was a four-star recruit out of high school and ranked the No. 2 player in the state by 247Sports' Composite rankings. The 6-7, 210-pound forward has his sights set wider than just college ball as Ward understands the pedigree of NBA talent that MSU creates, especially at the forward position.
"They have great success with people with my height and length and size to put them in the league," Ward said. "You got Miles Bridges, Draymond Green -- just to name a few -- Jaren Jackson, just like all those guys that played the three, four and the five are in the league, and they're definitely thriving right now and getting second-year contracts, things like that."
One thing that the Spartan program prides itself on is the strong relationships that are woven within the team, coaching staff, and everyone involved in making Spartan basketball successful. He appreciates the kindness and wise words from many of his former teammates when he made his visit.
"The third thing was just the family aspect," Ward said. "Just the guys embracing me, taking time to just talk to me, tell me what it's going to be like, 'When you get here, it ain't going to be easy, but once you finally settle down and realize that it's going to be hard. But when you finish, it's going to be so much easier.'
"I think that's what kind of sold me and then just knowing that my teammates have a love for each other, watching them interact and bond. That was the biggest thing that's old me to be going to Michigan State next year."
Ward is projected to be a backup player for the Spartans at the 4 position. He has high potential to be a key role player in his first season and certainly impress as a young standout star, much like recent first-round selection, Jase Richardson.
