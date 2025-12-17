Michigan State Survives Despite Sloppy Second Half vs. Toledo

Michigan State rolled the Toledo Rockets on Tuesday evening, 92-69.

MSU had a dominant first half, going up by 30, but a lack of energy in the second half allowed the Rockets to cut into the lead. The Spartans had far too many turnovers, and Toledo appeared to play harder than them in the second half.

The Spartans have work to do before being a serious Big Ten contender, as they have shown some warts over the last few games. We will dive into all those today.

What must MSU improve on to avoid upsets in the future? Let’s break down what Tom Izzo will focus on over these next few days before the Spartans take on Oakland.

Areas of improvement for Michigan State

Dec 16, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo pulls Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) aside for a moment and shares some wisdom during the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

The Spartans were far too careless with the basketball in the second half . MSU turned the ball over nine times after the break alone, while the Rockets did not turn it over at all in the half.

The game was never in danger for Izzo’s Spartans, but he finds it unacceptable that they took their foot off the gas towards the end of the game while having a commanding lead. MSU struggled with turnovers against Penn State as well, so there is much more to work on.

MSU continues to struggle finishing at the basket. The Spartans missed more layups in this game, which is not a good sign if the team wants to be a conference contender.

Center Carson Cooper has struggled in particular, as opposing defenses’ game plan has been to crowd the paint and make it difficult for the senior to go up with a shot. He often fumbles the ball and loses it when this happens.

Michigan State's Carson Cooper moves the ball against Toledo's Jaylan Ouwinga, left, during the first half on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MSU must find ways to get Cooper and Jaxon Kohler easier looks around the basket, because they are both excellent finishers when they get good looks. Things are sloppy in the half-court right now.

As the Spartans improve their shooting from the three-point arc, they have begun to struggle in other areas. Teams are zoning up against MSU, and the team has not always been able to find success in scoring the basketball.

Oakland has a losing record, but the Grizzlies always give the Spartans a tough test. Izzo’s old friend Greg Kampe will have something up his sleeve to keep the game close for at least a portion of the contest.

The Spartans did not have a good second half, and it was due to some concerning themes that have bubbled up over the last few games. Izzo has habits to coach out of these players before things become detrimental.

