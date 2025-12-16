In-Depth Look into Michigan State Basketball vs. Toledo

Tuesday's game for ninth-ranked Michigan State could be a sneakily close contest.

The Spartans looked sloppy during their last game at Penn State , but they did still pull out a 76-72 win . Next up is 5-5 Toledo , who is entering its only game against a high-major team this season, so this game will be of massive importance to the Rockets. MSU is a little used to being the other team's "Super Bowl," though.

Michigan State's focus must remain intact, despite some mental fatigue from finals week and the physical fatigue after two days' rest from a road game.

On this episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast, let's break down this intriguing matchup between MSU and one of the best programs the MAC has had to offer for a while. Video of the entire episode can be viewed below.

More on Tuesday's Game

Toledo's Season So Far

The Rockets are entering Tuesday on a three-game losing streak to Division I opponents, with the last such win coming before Thanksgiving. Those three losses have been against Belmont, Oakland, and Robert Morris. Belmont is rated as the best team Toledo has faced so far, and the Bruins won that game by 15 on a neutral floor.

UT faced two major programs in December of last year. The Rockets lost by 29 at Houston and then by 19 at Purdue.

Staying Focused a Must for MSU

Keeping a high level of intensity is also going to be important for the Spartans. All the players have just gotten through finals week and might be mentally fatigued. After just scraping by during a road game against PSU, it might be natural for their to be a momentary lapse with a MAC team coming in next.

Personally, I believe that this will not be an issue. The game against the Nittany Lions was one that head coach Tom Izzo will definitely use to set some things straight. I don't know how Michigan State's practices have been the last few days, but I get the feeling they've been intense.

Notable Toledo Players

UT's top player is guard Sonny Wilson, who will likely be primarily guarded by MSU's Divine Ugochukwu at the two. Wilson is averaging 16.1 points, 3.6 assists per game while shooting 36.4% from deep.

Just behind him is freshman point guard Leroy Blyden Jr., a Detroit native. He's averaging 14.0 points per game, a team-high 4.9 assists, and has a deadly 46.7% three-point percentage.

